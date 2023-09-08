Encinitas Beach Run on Sept. 17 benefits local water safety nonprofit

One of North County’s iconic beaches this month will serve as the backdrop for the Encinitas Beach Run, a family-friendly race, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Encinitas Lifesaving Association, a local nonprofit promoting water safety awareness.

The Encinitas Beach Run is set to take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Moonlight Beach, offering participants a choice of competing in 5K, 10K or Kids K races entirely on hard-packed sand. The races start at the giant palm tree near the J Street overlook, head north to Athena Street and back again to complete a 3.1-mile (or 5K) loop.

Encinitas Lifesaving Association is the nonprofit arm of the Encinitas Ocean Lifeguards and promotes water safety awareness, provides learn-to-swim programs for youth in underserved communities, and supports professional education in open water lifesaving standards.

The event, formerly the Moonlight Beach Fun Run, is presented by Excelarace, an Encinitas-based event management company that also hosts the Thanksgiving Encinitas Turkey Trot and next year’s Moonlight Beach Half Marathon.

The Encinitas Run Club is the official run club partner of the event. The club meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. for a 3.8-mile run or walk, meeting up at Culture Brewing on Highway 101 and heading to the beach. For more information, visit them on Instagram at @encinitasrunclub.

The Encinitas Beach Run is sponsored by Hudson SafeTLite, Gaspar Doctors of Physical Therapy, Carlsbad Jewelry, Herman Cook VW, The Coast News, Brews Up, Road Runner Sports, Foggy Bay Photos and SPY+.

Register at encinitasbeachrun.com//

More photos (Photos by Foggy Bay Photos)