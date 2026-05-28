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The San Diego County Sheriff's Office. File photo
The San Diego County Sheriff's Office. File photo
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Deputies recover ghost gun, suspected fentanyl in Encinitas stop

by staff1112

ENCINITAS — A 46-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after San Diego County sheriff’s deputies allegedly found a loaded unserialized firearm and suspected fentanyl during a traffic stop in Encinitas.

Deputies from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station initially contacted Ryan Vanvelzer after finding him asleep in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in violation of Encinitas Municipal Code 9.01.025, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Vanvelzer drove away as a deputy approached, prompting a traffic stop in the 600 block of La Costa Avenue.

Following an investigation, deputies detained Vanvelzer and searched the vehicle, where they allegedly located a loaded unserialized firearm. Deputies also reported finding an illegal substance that presumptively tested positive for fentanyl.

Vanvelzer was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on multiple firearms- and drug-related charges.

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