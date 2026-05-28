Amy Green ranked top Encinitas real estate agent for 2026

ENCINITAS — Amy Green of Coastal Premier Properties has been ranked the top real estate agent in Encinitas for 2026, according to a recent industry evaluation.

The ranking, issued by Top10REAgents.com, a data-driven directory and ranking platform, compared five of the strongest agents based on verified sales performance, client reviews and local market experience.

According to the report, Green has completed 1,590 career closings and more than $1 billion in total sales volume during her 24 years working in the San Diego coastal market. The evaluation also cited 104 transactions in the past 12 months and 291 five-star Zillow reviews.

According to Top10REAgents.com, Green ranked highest across all evaluated categories, including production volume, review totals and recent transaction activity.

Other agents included in the evaluation were Linda Moore of Coldwell Banker Realty, the Caspersen Group of Compass, Amy Jensen of Coldwell Banker Realty, and Sue and Gina De Legge of Pacific Sotheby’s International Realty.

The report noted that Green’s office is based in Del Mar but that she actively serves Encinitas and other North County coastal communities, including Solana Beach, Carlsbad, Rancho Santa Fe and Oceanside. The report also stated that as a boutique team, scheduling may require some lead time during peak listing periods, though reviewers described Green as consistently communicative from start to finish.

The ranking was first released on April 29.