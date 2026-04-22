Cyclist, 78, killed in traffic collision in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — The San Marcos Sheriff’s Station is investigating a fatal traffic collision on Tuesday afternoon that killed a 78-year-old male bicyclist.

The collision occurred just after noon in the 1900 block of West San Marcos Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Deputies on scene determined there had been a collision between an SUV and the unnamed cyclist, who was found in the westbound lanes of West San Marcos Boulevard.

Despite attempts at life-saving measures by paramedics and deputies, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. The circumstances are still under investigation by the Traffic Unit, and it is unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is urged to contact the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station at (760) 510-5200.