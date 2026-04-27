Escondido unveils creekside trail mural series

ESCONDIDO — A series of murals celebrating Escondido’s native environment and the life it supports overlooks a concrete-lined stretch of the creek that shares the city’s name.

The six flora- and fauna-inspired works are the result of a collaboration between Esco Alley Art, the city of Escondido and the Downtown Business Association.

“We want to turn everyday public spaces into vivid storytelling experiences that celebrate the city’s unique spirit and identity,” Suzanne Nicolaisen, chair of the Esco Alley Art Committee, said in a statement. “This project is the result of exceptional creativity and collaboration. It demonstrates that art has the power to bring people together in our community.”

Nicolaisen also thanked Neighborhood Healthcare for allowing its Escondido-Elm location to host the pieces.

Alex Nunez, chief operating officer of Neighborhood Healthcare, said in a statement that the partnership fits with the company’s mantra of being “Better Together.”

“This collaboration opens opportunities for the community to enjoy the benefits of art and exercise, both contributors to happier, healthier lives,” Nunez said. “We are delighted to provide this outdoor gallery for the enjoyment of the community. Art is good for mental and physical health, providing a sense of belonging, joy, and wonder.”

The murals are part of a larger Escondido Creek Trail project that broke ground in February 2025. The city awarded nearly $13 million in construction and management services contracts for the multi-use path project.

The linear park project stretches about 4.5 miles from Harmony Grove Road to Midway Drive, according to city documents.

In addition to improved signage, lighting and children’s play areas, the project will beautify the path with murals, artistic features and landscaping.

Under each mural is a QR code linking to websites where visitors can learn more about the artists and each piece.

The murals were unveiled at a ceremony on April 18.

Dr. Paige Thiermann, a family medicine physician at Neighborhood Healthcare, congratulated the partners who brought the murals together.

“We are committed to the Escondido community and so, so happy to provide our clinic space for this art,” Thiermann said. “This collaboration offers the example of what we can create if we work together.”