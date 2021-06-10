Cox Homelife: Stay connected while disconnecting

While travel plans may look a bit different this summer, one thing has remained the same – how to protect your home while you’re away.

Whether your summer getaway consists of a staycation in your own city or hopping on a plane for a long-awaited trip to visit family, smart home technology with Cox Homelife makes it easy to keep an eye on your home.

With Cox Homelife HD cameras, you’re always in the know. And with the Cox Homelife mobile app, you can view your home’s live video feed from anywhere —so while you’re out of the house, you’re still in the loop.

Use your smart phone to lock your doors, turn on lights remotely

Not sure if you forgot to lock the front door as you were rushing the family to the airport? Or maybe you need to let the dog sitter in while you’re relaxing on the beach. No problem.

Just use the Cox Homelife mobile app to lock and unlock your door. You can also turn lights on and off from the mobile app so that your house isn’t in the dark while you’re away or when you arrive home at night.

Pull up your Homelife cameras on your TV while vacationing from the couch

Maybe you’re spending a relaxing evening binge-watching TV from the couch – but you want to dim the lights or see who is at the door.

The Contour Voice Remote is your go-to option. Not only does it search for a show or movie based on your voice command, it also conveniently allows you to view your Cox Homelife camera feed or turn down the lights with just your voice.

You can pull up your Homelife cameras on your TV just by saying, “Show me my cameras” into your Contour Voice Remote, keeping an eye on things from the comfort of your couch.

Cox Panoramic Wifi powering smart home technology

Smart home technology relies on a strong internet connection and Cox has invested $10 billion in its network to help power smart homes, smart businesses, and smart communities today and in the future.

With Cox Panoramic Wifi, you’ll enjoy maximum wifi coverage and performance. And, you can keep your devices safe with Panoramic Wifi and Advanced Security from Cox.

Monitor real-time activity and get alerts of network threats, so you’re always in the know.

With your Cox Homelife technology working for you at home and away, it will be easy to relax and enjoy summer no matter what your plans are.

