Cox Mobile offering new iPhone 17 models

Cox Mobile is offering the latest iPhone 17 generation. All four iPhone models — iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max — feature the Center Stage front camera for next level selfies, 48MP Fusion camera systems, the latest-generation chips for incredible performance, and fantastic all-day battery life.

The beautiful new designs are even more durable and offer 3x better scratch resistance thanks to Ceramic Shield 2. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit cox.com/mobile.

Get iPhone 17 Pro 256GB On Us* when you trade in by Oct. 2. Cox Mobile is exclusively available to Cox Internet customers in all Cox markets nationwide. Cox Mobile runs on the network with unbeatable 5G reliability. With unlimited talk and text and no term agreements, customers have access to two simple data plans designed with their needs and budget in mind — Pay As You Gig and Gig Unlimited.

“We’re proud to offer the latest iPhone models to our customers,” said Tony Krueck, SVP of Mobile and Product at Cox Communications. “With breakthrough design, advanced camera systems, incredible performance, and all-day battery life, these products — especially when paired with our network — keep customers effortlessly connected and unlock new possibilities in how they live, work, and create.”

The Latest iPhone Models

iPhone 17 is packed with features users will enjoy every day, including the Center Stage front camera for next level selfies, a fantastic 48MP Dual Fusion camera system, a bigger and brighter display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, and the new Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance. iPhone 17 is available in five beautiful colors: black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white.

The all-new iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone ever made and more durable than any previous iPhone, delivering pro performance, amazing new 48MP Fusion camera system, and fantastic all-day battery life. The breakthrough design is only possible with Apple silicon. With the most Apple-designed chips in an iPhone — the powerhouse A19 Pro, N1, and C1X — iPhone Air is the most power-efficient iPhone ever made. iPhone Air is available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are the most powerful Pro models ever. With a striking new design powered by the A19 Pro chip, they feature the best-ever performance, battery life, and camera systems in an iPhone. That includes three 48MP Fusion camera system and pro-level video features — these are the first smartphones to support ProRes RAW and genlock, a technique used to precisely synchronize video across multiple cameras and inputs. Both models are available in cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver.

iPhone Air features an eSIM-only design that helps make it unbelievably thin and light while still delivering all-day battery life.** iPhone 17 Pro models are now eSIM-only as well, enabling a larger battery and up to 39 hours of video playback—two hours longer than before.** With eSIM, users can quickly activate service, store multiple plans on one device, and enjoy greater flexibility, convenience, security, and seamless connectivity— especially when traveling. Cox Mobile supports eSIM Quick Transfer, making it easy to move your number to a new iPhone, and with eSIM Carrier Activation, Cox Mobile can digitally assign your eSIM directly to your iPhone. iOS 26 elevates the iPhone experience with a beautiful new design, powerful Apple Intelligence capabilities, *** and meaningful improvements to the apps users rely on every day.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit cox.com/mobile. For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com.

—

*Requires active Cox post-paid internet, enrollment in paperless billing and Cox EasyPay. Offer ends 10/2/25. Subject to change. Requires trade-in of an eligible device and activation and purchase on a new Cox Mobile line of iPhone 17 Pro 256GB device financed on a $0 down/0% APR, 24-month Cox Device Payment Plan (“DPP”) for well-qualified customers. Limit one device per line. Receive $1,099.99 off device cost in 24 monthly bill credits starting within 3 billing cycles. If line is canceled, voluntarily or involuntarily, transferred or financed device is removed from Cox Mobile line, bill credits will stop, and customer is responsible for full monthly payments for the remainder of DPP. Offer not valid for purchases or Device Agreements made before 9/12/25. May not be combined with other device offers. Taxes, fees, other charges, and additional restrictions apply.

Learn more at https://www.cox.com/residential/mobile/deals.html.

**Use of an eSIM requires a carrier that supports eSIM and a wireless service plan. See carrier for details. To learn more, visit apple.com/esim.

***Apple Intelligence is available in beta with support for these languages: English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Chinese (simplified), Japanese, and Korean. More languages will be coming by the end of this year: Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (traditional), and Vietnamese. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. For feature and language availability and system requirements, see support.apple.com/en-us/121115.