Freezing away fat for a hot girl summer look

Shaping your body for summer has never been easier than with Moradi M.D.’s state-of-the-art CoolSculpting® procedure.

CoolSculpting® is an effective, non-invasive treatment which targets those stubborn, unwanted pockets of fat that won’t go away with diet and exercise. Using a technology called Cryolipolysis™, the process freezes unwanted fat cells and allows the body to naturally dispose of them.

Dr. Amir Moradi and his team of bodyshaping experts are providing top-notch CoolSculpting® with the brand new Elite CoolSculpting® device. The new device allows patients to apply the fat-freezing applicator to two different locations on the body at the same time, thus speeding up the time it takes to finish a session.

Once an applicator is placed on a targeted part of the body, whether it’s the belly, arms, thighs or hips, it stays there for about 35 minutes until the process is complete. There is no pain associated with the process for patients — only a slight pressure and cold touch.

“They feel the coldness, but it’s not uncomfortable,” said Lulu, one of Moradi M.D.’s licensed aestheticians.

The applicator pulls the fat pocket between the cooling panels where the freezing process happens. After the freezing process is over, the applicator is removed and patients are given a complimentary massage on the treated area to help the fat break down faster.

It only takes between 30 to 90 days for patients to notice the full results of CoolSculpting®. Depending on the area targeted, patients may only need to come in a few more times for CoolSculpting® application before they reach their desired look.

Moradi M.D. only recently introduced its CoolSculpting® as well as its feminine rejuvenation procedures to the new Carlsbad location. Both procedures are also available at its Vista location as well.

Feminine rejuvenation is a process that tightens the vaginal area both internally and externally. Women who are in between or finished having children often favor this procedure, which can help patients with aesthetic purposes as well as some medical and other benefits too.

Candice, a registered nurse who works for Moradi, said the procedure is noticed both by patients and their partners during more intimate moments.

According to Nurse Practitioner Tatyana, the procedure also has medical benefits that help dryness and incontinence in patients as well.

The procedure is comfortable and relaxing for many patients, using a thin, heat-based wand that works for about 20 minutes before treatment is complete. After three or four treatments patients will really start to notice a tightening of the vaginal area, though some may even see results as soon as the next day.

Dr. Moradi’s team provides a spa-like atmosphere during the procedure to help ease patients and allow them to relax during the rejuvenation process.

