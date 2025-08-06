Children’s Physicians Medical Group — Healthy kids, happy parents

For nearly three decades, Children’s Physicians Medical Group (CPMG) has been a trusted name in pediatric care across San Diego and Riverside counties. As the region’s only pediatric-exclusive medical group, CPMG, partnered with Rady Children’s Health Network, offers families a comprehensive, integrated network of care from birth through age 18.

With deep roots in the community and a strong commitment to innovation, quality, and mental health integration, CPMG continues to grow its impact while connecting with local professionals through the San Marcos Chamber.

How long have you been in business? 28 years

What does your business do? CPMG, in partnership with Rady Children’s Health Network, provides the region’s only integrated network of pediatric medical care for kids from birth to age 18.

What sets you apart from others in your industry? We are an only-pediatric medical group

What question are you asked most frequently by clients / prospective buyers? Where are your locations?

What is your favorite business success story? Children’s Physicians Medical Group with its 57,000 patients in San Diego and Riverside counties partnered with Live Well San Diego beginning in 2019 to focus on quality of healthcare initiatives and metrics, such as depression screening of teens, improving overall access to PCPs for both preventive and acute care, increasing PCP visit rates, and early diagnosis of asthma.

In just one proactive effort towards that end, CPMG, with a three-year Transforming Mental Health initiative, placed mental health providers in many PCP offices, integrating mental and physical health diagnoses, treatment, and access. The response and results were so successful, CPMG is working with RCHSD and providers to continue the TMH initiative.

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber? Connecting with large employer group representatives

What’s your best piece of business advice? At the basis of every service and product is the determination and eventual question of quality. At CPMG, we know that providing high-quality healthcare will achieve our goals – keeping our children healthy and our parents happy.

Business website: CPMGsandiego.com

Business Instagram: @cpmgsandiego

Business Facebook: facebook.com/cpmgsandiego