Tree trimming services boost safety, curb appeal

NORTH COUNTY — With wildfire season approaching and dry summer days setting in, North County San Diego homeowners are taking a closer look at their trees — and for good reason.

Professional tree trimming services do more than keep yards tidy. They reduce fire hazards, protect homes and increase property value, making them one of the smartest investments this time of year.

That’s where American Greens Landscaping, a licensed, bonded and insured local provider of fire prevention landscaping and brush clearance, comes in. The family-owned business is led by father and son Fidel Lopez and Fidelito Lopez, hard-working Mexican-Americans who have been caring for North County’s trees and yards for more than 35 years.

“Now is the best time to trim trees and clear brush before fire season peaks,” Fidel Lopez said. “We help create safe defensible space around homes, which protects families and helps firefighters do their job if there’s ever a wildfire.”

Protect your home and your neighborhood

Many North County neighborhoods — from Vista and Oceanside to Encinitas and Carlsbad — have mature trees and canyon-adjacent lots that can become overgrown and dangerous.

Routine tree trimming, thinning and licensed tree removal clear away dead branches and excess growth that can fuel wildfires or cause storm damage. Opening up canopies improves airflow and sunlight, keeping trees healthier and less prone to disease and pests.

“People don’t always realize overgrown trees can be a big hazard during windy days or wildfire conditions,” Fidelito Lopez said. “Taking care of them now means fewer worries later.”

For Carlsbad resident Denise Alvarez, choosing American Greens Landscaping made all the difference.

“The Lopez family did an amazing job,” Alvarez said. “They cleaned up everything, shaped our trees beautifully and left my yard spotless. Plus, I feel safer knowing they cleared out dry brush before fire season.”

More curb appeal, higher property value

A neat, well-trimmed yard also makes any home stand out. Healthy, shapely trees highlight landscaping, let in more natural light and show pride of ownership — boosting curb appeal and even resale value.

American Greens Landscaping’s team works carefully to keep trees looking their best while ensuring safety first.

A family business built on trust and hard work

Fidel Lopez founded American Greens Landscaping in the 1980s and still works side by side with his son Fidelito today. Both are proud to run a small, family business known for honest pricing, quality work and old-fashioned Mexican work ethic. They are fully licensed, bonded and insured for every project, giving homeowners peace of mind.

“We’re a father-and-son team, and we take a lot of pride in what we do,” Fidel said. “Our family name is on every job, so we do it right the first time.”

Schedule your free tree trimming estimate

With fire season getting longer each year, there’s no better time to invest in fire-safe landscaping, brush clearance and professional tree trimming services.

To protect your home and keep your yard beautiful, call (760) 822-1212 or visit American-Greens.net for a free estimate.

“Stay safe and enjoy a healthy yard,” Fidelito said. “We’re here to help our neighbors all over North County.”