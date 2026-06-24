Chamber Cup Challenge golf tournament returns Aug. 28 with big goals for local youth

The Escondido Chamber of Commerce is already gearing up for what organizers expect to be its biggest golf fundraiser yet.

The 6th Annual Chamber Cup Challenge will take place Friday, Aug. 28, at Native Oaks Golf Club in Valley Center, bringing together business leaders, community members and golfers for a day of competition, networking and philanthropy.

More importantly, the tournament helps fund programs that support local youth through the Escondido Chamber of Commerce Charitable Foundation, including the Escondido Police Athletic League and the Rising Stars student recognition program. Every registration, sponsorship and donation helps create opportunities for young people throughout the region.

Joe Coyle, a member of the Escondido Chamber of Commerce board of directors, returns for his sixth year as chair of the event. “This will be our best tournament yet,” Coyle said. “We launched registration early this year and are already welcoming golfers, sponsors and community partners. If you enjoyed last year, you ain’t seen nothing yet.”

The enthusiasm is already reflected in the event’s growing list of supporters. Current sponsors include The Roof Supply Company, Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, FirstNet Built with AT&T, Pala Band of Mission Indians, EDCO Disposal, San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians and Native Oaks Golf Club.

Participants can look forward to a full day on the course beginning with registration and warmups at 7:30 a.m. and a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event will include breakfast, lunch, networking opportunities, raffle and auction prizes, contests and the popular chance to challenge an LPGA professional through Back Swing Golf Events.

While the tournament attracts plenty of golfers, organizers emphasize that businesses and community members do not need to play to get involved. Sponsorship opportunities remain available at multiple levels, and supporters can also contribute through prize donations, sponsorships or by helping spread awareness of the event.

“Our goal is to bring the business community together while making a meaningful investment in local youth,” Coyle said. “The Chamber Cup Challenge is about much more than golf. It is about building connections, supporting future leaders and strengthening our community.”

With a fundraising goal of $50,000 and more than two months before tee-off, organizers are optimistic that this year’s tournament will set new records for participation and impact.

Whether you’re looking to register a foursome, showcase your business through sponsorship or simply support a worthwhile cause, now is the time to get involved. To register, become a sponsor or learn more about the Chamber Cup Challenge, visit the tournament website or contact the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.