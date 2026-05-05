Celebrating those who give back — Victor and Jeanne Orphan

For Victor and Jeanne Orphan, supporting education in Encinitas isn’t just philanthropy, it’s personal. Their connection to local schools dates back to the 1960s, when their children attended district schools and Jeanne taught at San Dieguito High School. Decades later, their commitment to recognizing student achievement and uplifting educators continues to make a lasting impact.

“We know the impact recognizing students’ efforts and accomplishments can have,” Jeanne shared. “That’s what inspired us to start a scholarship fund.”

After retiring from teaching, Jeanne remained active in the SDHS parents club, where she helped launch a program honoring students who “felt more and did more,” those who demonstrated service, leadership, and resilience. Nominated by teachers and counselors, these students were celebrated at a heartfelt reception alongside their families and mentors.

“It was a significant, uplifting and emotional experience for all of us.”

That experience would later inspire the couple to establish their own scholarship fund through the Coastal Community Foundation, now part of the San Diego Foundation. Named the “Teachers Recognition Fund,” the initiative reflects their belief that educators deserve recognition alongside their students.

“Behind every motivated student you will likely find a dedicated teacher,” Jeanne noted. “We wanted to shine a light on both.”

Their path to supporting the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce’s Rising Star program began simply: by reading about it in the local newspaper. Having supported a similar scholarship effort for over a decade, the Orphans recognized that the Chamber’s program excelled at identifying deserving students.

“We realized the Chamber was doing a much better job of recognizing candidates than we were able to do,” Victor said.

With the help of a foundation advisor, they connected with the Chamber and created a way to fund scholarships for Rising Star students.

Attending Rising Star ceremonies only deepened their commitment. “Hearing the students’ stories and seeing their supportive families and teachers strengthened my faith in the next generation,” Victor shared. “They are incredibly well-spoken and inspiring.”

Their support carries into the Chamber’s annual Salute to Education, taking place Thursday, May 7, where outstanding students and teachers from Encinitas schools are honored. Selected Rising Star students will also receive $1,000 scholarships at the event, made possible by the Orphans’ generous donations.

For the Orphans, recognition is key, not only for students, but for building community awareness. Thanks to champions like Victor and Jeanne Orphan, Encinitas continues to celebrate the students and educators shaping its future.