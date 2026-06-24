Find your quiet place

It has been said that when you walk through your garden, you should have a place to rest. Your resting spot could be a comfortable chair placed under a tree to give shade from the morning sun.

My favorite piece of outdoor furniture when I lived in upstate New York was a well-worn, painted wicker chaise lounge. It had been passed on to me from one of my favorite gardeners. She had rested in the chaise in her large, half-acre flower garden for over 20 years.

By the time it got to me, most of the green enamel paint had chipped off. But with a new lounge cushion, it had a new life. Over the 10 years I was there, it gradually cracked its way back to a forest existence, as the pieces of wicker fell slowly to the ground.

If you have a favorite spot in your garden, or on your front porch, give yourself the permission to sit, really sit, for at least 15 minutes each morning in a comfortable chair. No phones, leave the dishes in the sink, and the laundry can wait.

For those of you familiar with meditation, this is the perfect time to practice breathing techniques. Or if you keep a journal, write down your thoughts.

A time to reflect

A good friend of mine who lives in farm country in upstate New York, has developed her own morning ritual. Jennifer Wardell describes her practice: “I get up before the rest of the family does and sit with my ducks. I have two that play in the front yard with me, chasing each other around the yard. I read from my Bible study literature; this is my time with God.”

Whether you have a spiritual piece of literature to read or just sit quietly and watch the birds, make the early morning your own time.

Take a nature break

Another friend, a busy acupuncturist, has given herself permission to take long lunch breaks. Renata Reed shared her secret: “I bought myself a membership to the San Diego Botanic Garden (in Encinitas). It’s very close to my office, so I take a long lunch break on Fridays.

“I walk up to the Lily Pond that is always full of turtles. As they frolic among the lily pads, my concerns of the day fade away. Then I pass through the Bamboo Forest that provides welcome shade on a hot day. By the time I get back to work, I am refreshed and energized.”

San Diego Botanic Garden offers relaxation, activities

The garden is open six days a week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is closed on Tuesdays. The property includes over 30 acres of themed gardens with 4 miles of ocean views. Twenty-nine themed gardens represent 15 regions of the world.

SUMMER NIGHTS: Thursdays, 4-8 p.m., through Aug. 6. Summer concerts in the gazebo with a picnic area available if you want to bring your dinner.

CLASSES AND ACTIVITIES: Children’s classes, outdoor yoga, bird walks, garden tours and adult classes are listed each month. The Conservatory hosts tours of the greenhouse featuring thousands of rare and unusual plants grown indoors.

Call 760-436-3036 for weekly events and classes, and reserve tickets for Summer Nights and all classes at www.sdbg.org. The garden is located at 300 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas.

Jano Nightingale is a horticulturist and Master Gardener who teaches vegetable gardening at the Carlsbad Senior Center. Call 442-339-2650 to register for her class. Contact her at [email protected].