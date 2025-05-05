At least three dead after panga boat overturns off Torrey Pines State Beach

REGION — At least three people died when a panga boat overturned in the water off Torrey Pines State Beach today, and authorities were still searching for other possible victims.

The vessel was seen around 6:30 a.m. near the 12000 block of North Torrey Pines Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Four people were hospitalized, U.S. Coast Guard officials told City News Service.

Crews from a 45-foot response vessel and the Sea Otter cutter were deployed to search for survivors. Emergency aerial support was also being utilized, officials said.

At around 8:30 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard said crews were still searching for nine missing people. The total number of people on board the boat was unclear, though some reports indicated there may have been as many as 18.

Reports from the scene indicated that the bodies of three people had washed ashore.

Personnel from the San Diego Police Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Border Patrol and lifeguards assisted in the effort.