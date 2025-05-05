Commentary: California’s housing plans ignore coming demographic earthquake

Sacramento continues to push a radical transformation of California’s neighborhoods, authorizing up to four units and accessory dwellings on formerly single-family lots (SB 9) and allowing cities to upzone for up to 10 units (SB 10) near transit.

And new state bills that punish and destroy established neighborhoods continue to flood the legislative calendars. Supporters claim these laws address our housing crisis through equity, affordability, and climate-friendly growth.

But their assumptions are outdated. The current data does not support the ideology.

These laws were written under the belief that California’s population would keep booming. Yet the state’s population has shrunk for three of the last four years. Birth rates are at record lows. Net out migration remains high, and an aging Baby Boomer generation is poised to release millions of homes back into the market, naturally and without state mandates, over the next 10 to 20 years.

Fannie Mae projects that more than four million homes nationally will be vacated annually by 2032 due to generational turnover. In California, where Boomers hold a disproportionate share of single-family homes, this could significantly ease pressure on the housing market, without bulldozing established neighborhoods on a misguided bet.

Meanwhile, most Californians have already told us what kind of living environments they prefer. They’re leaving dense, expensive urban cores for suburbs and small towns. Remote work has only accelerated this shift, as families seek space, safety, and affordability. Post-pandemic migration is not a fluke; it’s a fundamental reshaping of housing demand.

Instead of embracing these organic shifts, Sacramento is doubling down on top-down mandates that force density in places people are leaving, or worse, in established neighborhoods where people live and love.

If we want to see where this path leads, we need only look across the Pacific. Once hailed for its density and mass transit, Japan now faces the unintended consequences of demographic decline. With nearly 9 million vacant homes and shrinking cities, Japan’s experience is a cautionary tale: overbuilding amid population decline leaves empty infrastructure, hollowed-out communities, and financial strain on local governments.

California risks repeating these mistakes.

Urban densification is also expensive. It requires significant upgrades to aging sewers, utilities, and public services, costs often borne by already stretched-thin local governments. And the results so far? Underwhelming. SB 9, for example, produced fewer than 500 lot splits statewide in its first year, far short of its intended impact.

Rather than forcing one-size-fits-all solutions, California needs a better framework, what planners call adaptive planning.

Adaptive planning means we let facts, not ideology, drive land-use decisions. It means empowering cities and counties, not Sacramento, to shape growth according to local needs. It means investing in aging-in-place programs for Baby Boomers and supporting generational transitions of homes without sweeping rezoning mandates.

It also means acknowledging and encouraging the quiet renaissance happening in rural and suburban communities. As highlighted in a recent 60 Minutes report, young people in Japan are returning to small towns to rebuild lives, raise families, and reconnect with community. These places typify the very things Californians say they want: space, affordability, and quality of life.

California should not see this movement as a problem. It should see it as a solution.

That’s why we need to rethink RHNA housing allocations, reevaluate density targets, and consider how innovation and repurposing existing commercial areas can play a central role in meeting housing, and affordable housing goals, without sacrificing community character.

Planning should follow people, not force people to follow a plan. Until we accept this truth, we will continue wasting billions building for a future that may never arrive.

Mike Lewis

Encinitas