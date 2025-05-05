Man arrested in Carlsbad on suspicion of indecent exposure, stalking

CARLSBAD — A 23-year-old Carlsbad man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of indecent exposure and stalking after allegedly following a woman and exposing himself to another earlier that morning, police said.

Officers responded around 8:34 a.m. to the 700 block of Laguna Drive following reports of a man in a purple vehicle who appeared to be following a female pedestrian, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

During their investigation, officers learned the same suspect had reportedly exposed himself to a different woman earlier that day near Laguna Drive and State Street.

Police later located the suspect at his residence and took him into custody. The individual was later identified as Max Rasul, 23, of Carlsbad.

Rasul was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of indecent exposure and stalking.

The case remains under investigation. Authorities ask anyone with information or who may have experienced a similar encounter to contact Detective Casey Burns at 760-607-9207 or [email protected].