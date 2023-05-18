Art league announces fine art show call for artists

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad Oceanside Art League has announced a call for artists for its Fine Art Open Annual Show, where artists from all over the country will gather to showcase their artistic abilities over the summer.

This will be the 71st year for the exhibition, which is open to all artists and will run from Aug. 7 through Sept. 4. A reception and awards ceremony on will be held on Aug. 13 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the North Coastal Art Gallery in Carlsbad where artists will be honored with prizes and cash awards.

The show will feature a diverse collection of artwork, ranging from paintings to sculptures and everything in between. According to organizers, the show is an opportunity to experience the creativity of some of the top emerging artists and to connect with like-minded individuals who share a passion for the arts.

The exhibit’s guest judge is Cathy Carey, a renowned artist, president of the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project and curator for the organization’s art programs in San Diego County.

To apply, visit northcoastalartgallery.com/open-shows. The deadline to apply is July 15 at 12 p.m.

The Carlsbad Oceanside Art League is a non-profit organization that manages the North Coastal Art Gallery and has been serving the arts community in San Diego County since 1951. The league is located at 300 Carlsbad Village Drive, Suite 101 in Carlsbad.

The league recently held its Inspire Youth Art Exhibition awards on May 13. The exhibition not only showcased the work of local young artists but also aimed inspire and encourage other young artists to pursue their passions and develop their talents.

For additional questions, contact the Director of Programs Susan Bell or President Cheryl Ehlers at [email protected].