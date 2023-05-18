Rapid Response Housing Solutions dissolves, joins Operation HOPE

REGION — Rapid Response Housing Solutions, a volunteer-led nonprofit in Carlsbad, recently announced that it will close as a registered nonprofit and transfer assets to Operation HOPE – North County in Vista to start the organization’s new legacy fund.

Rapid Response Housing Solutions was founded in 1990 by a group of dedicated volunteers who led a coalition to build the first homeless shelter in North County San Diego, the La Posada de Guadalupe Men’s Shelter, managed by Catholic Charities, in Carlsbad.

Most recently, the organization developed a rapid response cash assistance program focused on getting people back to work and preventing homelessness in the community.

“Leaders in all organizations face tough decisions, it is part of the job description,” said Rapid Response Board President Lela Panagides. “So, recently, when the board made the difficult decision to dissolve, we intentionally grounded the resolution on our values of personal integrity, service orientation and organizational mission. We feel fortunate to partner with Operation HOPE – North County, which offers an exciting opportunity to preserve our legacy of 33 years of service and expand our homelessness prevention programs to many more families in North County San Diego.”

Operation HOPE – North County is an emergency bridge-to-housing shelter program serving families with children and single women who are experiencing homelessness. Operation HOPE’s mission aligns with Rapid Response as both organizations seek to alleviate suffering and provide shelter and housing stability.

The two organizations have been partnering together for several years. When Rapid Response decided to dissolve, Operation HOPE provided a unique opportunity to preserve its legacy through a mission-aligned partnership.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Rapid Response Housing Solutions and acknowledge the incredible work they have accomplished over decades to provide shelter, empowerment and opportunities to many people struggling in our community,” said Jimmy Figueroa, executive director of Operation HOPE. “We commit to making this transition as smooth as possible knowing that Rapid Response Housing Solutions will close with grace, thoughtfulness and care.”

The celebration and presentation of a $45,000 check will be made at an event held at Operation HOPE – North County headquarters, 859 E. Vista Way in Vista, on June 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. The program will include remarks by Figueroa and Panagides along with local elected officials.