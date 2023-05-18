TrueCare health center now offers foot and ankle care

SAN MARCOS — TrueCare, a nonprofit community health center serving North San Diego and South Riverside Counties, is now offering podiatry services for foot and ankle care.

With a focus on prevention, diagnosis and treatment, TrueCare’s podiatry care offers specialized services for improving the overall health and wellbeing of patients and is available at TrueCare’s Older Adult Health Center in San Marcos.

According to the health center, healthy feet keep people moving and active. With proper care, most foot and ankle problems can be alleviated or prevented. TrueCare focuses on providing specialized care to help its patients stay as mobile and pain-free as possible.

“Our patients come from backgrounds where specialized care has not always been available,” said Dr. Marie Russell, TrueCare’s chief medical and chief operations officer. “We’re committed to breaking down those barriers to specialty care by offering services like podiatry, acupuncture and chiropractic for those who may have gone without such treatment.”

Dr. Deborshi Dasgupta, a board-certified podiatrist, has joined TrueCare to provide expert foot and ankle care. He earned his doctorate in podiatry in 2013. The same year, he contributed three articles to a nationally distributed publication of podiatry studies.

Abnormalities and musculoskeletal impairments in the feet and ankles can be the key to the identification of more serious conditions. Since launching podiatry services, Dasgupta noted that many TrueCare patients suffer from musculoskeletal conditions, which can indicate over 150 different diseases and conditions. These conditions also cause pain and limit mobility.

“I’m excited to be providing care at a community-based health center that not only understands the importance of addressing foot and ankle health ailments as part of a whole-person approach to preventive care but prides itself on making specialty services a great equalizer,” Dasgupta said.

Podiatry services at TrueCare include comprehensive diagnosis and treatment planning, including minor surgical treatments, diabetic preventative care, wound care, heel and joint injections and prescription orthotics. Other common ailments Dasgupta will address include plantar fasciitis, neuropathy conditions, arch issues, ingrown toenails, sprains and fractures, wounds and infections, arthritis, inflammatory diseases and more.

TrueCare’s podiatry services are available by referral at the Older Adult Health Center, located at 1595 Grand Avenue, Suite 100, from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TrueCare is committed to providing accessible and affordable services that are culturally responsive and inclusive. Patients should consult with their primary care provider or pediatrician to learn more about the benefits of podiatry and to see if a referral is right for them.

Podiatry is covered by most insurance plans, including Medi-Cal, specific Medicare supplemental plans and select commercial insurance policies.