Gallery: San Diego County Fair in full swing

DEL MAR — The 2024 San Diego County Fair is well underway at the Del Mar Fairgrounds after kicking off on June 12, with thrilling rides, fair-tastic food and drinks, live concerts and entertainment, livestock and more.

The fair is open Wednesdays through Sundays until July 7. Fair hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

This year’s theme, “Let’s Go Retro!”, focuses on the nostalgia and trends of past decades. Upon entering, visitors can check out the exhibition hall, which features games, styles, toys, music and more from the 1960s, 1970s, 80s and 90s.

Continuing on, attendees can find dozens of food stands and the exciting midway with carnival games and 38 rides, including old and new rides like the Big Top Swinger, Ferris wheels, Beach Party, Big Bamboo, Raptor Coaster, Kraken and more. The Family Funville section also offers 32 rides suited for younger children.

On Wednesdays and Thursdays, fairgoers can purchase a Pepsi Pay-One-Price wristband for unlimited rides between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. for $49 each. This option can be purchased online with regular tickets and redeemed for a wristband at the fair by 6 p.m. on the day of use.

General fair admission can be purchased online at sdfair.com. Advance tickets are $13 for youth/seniors, $16 for adults on weekdays, $17 for youth/seniors and $20 for adults on weekends and July 4. Admission is always free for children ages five and younger.

Parking options at the fair include $20 general parking and $50 preferred parking onsite. Attendees can also park at the Del Mar Horsepark or Canyon Crest Academy and then take a free shuttle to the fair entrance or purchase Fair Tripper tickets for a round trip on the NCTD Coaster, Sprinter, Breeze, MTS Trolley or bus and entry to the fair.

For tickets and a full list of events and activities, visit sdfair.com. The Del Mar Fairgrounds is located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.