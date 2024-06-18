The Coast News Group
Fairgoers soar above the Del Mar Fairgrounds midway on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Fairgoers soar above the Del Mar Fairgrounds midway on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
CitiesCommunityDel MarDel Mar FeaturedNews

Gallery: San Diego County Fair in full swing

by Laura Place0

DEL MAR The 2024 San Diego County Fair is well underway at the Del Mar Fairgrounds after kicking off on June 12, with thrilling rides, fair-tastic food and drinks, live concerts and entertainment, livestock and more.

The fair is open Wednesdays through Sundays until July 7. Fair hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

This year’s theme, “Let’s Go Retro!”, focuses on the nostalgia and trends of past decades. Upon entering, visitors can check out the exhibition hall, which features games, styles, toys, music and more from the 1960s, 1970s, 80s and 90s.

Continuing on, attendees can find dozens of food stands and the exciting midway with carnival games and 38 rides, including old and new rides like the Big Top Swinger, Ferris wheels, Beach Party, Big Bamboo, Raptor Coaster, Kraken and more. The Family Funville section also offers 32 rides suited for younger children. 

Attendees get soaked on the Wild River water log ride at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Attendees get soaked on the Wild River water log ride at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
The 2024 San Diego County Fair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds is open Wednesdays to Sundays until July 7. Photo by Laura Place
The 2024 San Diego County Fair is open Wednesdays to Sundays until July 7. Photo by Laura Place

On Wednesdays and Thursdays, fairgoers can purchase a Pepsi Pay-One-Price wristband for unlimited rides between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. for $49 each. This option can be purchased online with regular tickets and redeemed for a wristband at the fair by 6 p.m. on the day of use.

General fair admission can be purchased online at sdfair.com. Advance tickets are $13 for youth/seniors, $16 for adults on weekdays, $17 for youth/seniors and $20 for adults on weekends and July 4. Admission is always free for children ages five and younger.

Parking options at the fair include $20 general parking and $50 preferred parking onsite. Attendees can also park at the Del Mar Horsepark or Canyon Crest Academy and then take a free shuttle to the fair entrance or purchase Fair Tripper tickets for a round trip on the NCTD Coaster, Sprinter, Breeze, MTS Trolley or bus and entry to the fair.

For tickets and a full list of events and activities, visit sdfair.com. The Del Mar Fairgrounds is located at 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

Attendees to the 2024 San Diego County Fair enjoy fair-tastic foods at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Attendees to the 2024 San Diego County Fair enjoy fair-tastic foods at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Photo by Laura Place
Attendees take home prizes won at the carnival at the 2024 San Diego County Fair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Attendees take home prizes won at the carnival at the 2024 San Diego County Fair. Photo by Laura Place
Daredevils ride the Raptor roller coaster at the Del Mar Fairgrounds midway on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Daredevils ride the Raptor roller coaster at the Del Mar Fairgrounds midway on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Attendees take home prizes won at the carnival at the 2024 San Diego County Fair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Attendees take home prizes won at the carnival at the 2024 San Diego County Fair in Del Mar. Photo by Laura Place
Fair attendees experience toys, games and other memorabilia from decades past in the “Let’s Go Retro!” exhibition hall at the 2024 San Diego County in Del Mar on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Fair attendees experience memorabilia from decades past in the “Let’s Go Retro!” exhibition hall. Photo by Laura Place
Attendees take home prizes won at the carnival at the 2024 San Diego County Fair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Attendees take home prizes won at the carnival at the 2024 San Diego County Fair. Photo by Laura Place
The 2024 San Diego County Fair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds is open Wednesdays to Sundays until July 7. Photo by Laura Place
The 2024 San Diego County Fair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds is open until July 7. Photo by Laura Place
Fairgoers mingle with goats, sheep, donkeys and other farm animals at the petting zoo at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Fairgoers mingle with goats, sheep, donkeys and other farm animals at the petting zoo. Photo by Laura Place
Attendees soar above the Del Mar Fairgrounds on the paper airplane ride at the 2024 San Diego County Fair on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Attendees soar above the Del Mar Fairgrounds on the paper airplane ride. Photo by Laura Place
Fair attendees experience toys, games and other memorabilia from decades past in the “Let’s Go Retro!” exhibition hall at the 2024 San Diego County in Del Mar on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Fair attendees experience memorabilia from decades past in the exhibition hall. Photo by Laura Place
Daredevils ride the Raptor roller coaster at the Del Mar Fairgrounds midway on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Daredevils ride the Raptor roller coaster at the Del Mar Fairgrounds midway on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Fair attendees experience toys, games and other memorabilia from decades past in the “Let’s Go Retro!” exhibition hall at the 2024 San Diego County in Del Mar on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Fair attendees experience memorabilia from decades past in the exhibition hall. Photo by Laura Place
Fairgoers try to score big prizes at the carnival at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Fairgoers try to score big prizes at the carnival at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Fairgoers mingle with goats, sheep, donkeys and other farm animals at the petting zoo at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Fairgoers mingle with goats, sheep, donkeys and other farm animals at the petting zoo. Photo by Laura Place
he 2024 San Diego County Fair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds is open Wednesdays to Sundays until July 7. Photo by Laura Place
The 2024 San Diego County Fair at the Del Mar Fairgrounds is open until July 7. Photo by Laura Place
Fairgoers try to score big prizes at the carnival at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Fairgoers try to score big prizes at the carnival at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on Friday. Photo by Laura Place
Support The Coast News. Click here.

Leave a Comment