Arrest made in fatal Carlsbad car crash, DUI suspected

CARLSBAD — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a car crash that happened on Saturday morning.

Philip Webb, 33, from Oceanside, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury or death and vehicular manslaughter, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.

Webb is being held at the Vista Detention Facility and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, according to online Sheriff’s Office records. No public defender was listed.

CPD responded to the crash around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday at the corner of La Costa Avenue and Piraeus Street.

Webb was identified as the driver of a Subaru crossover, which had collided with a Nissan pickup truck, according to CPD.

The driver – and sole occupant – of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The identity of the deceased was being withheld until the next of kin had been notified, according to the release.

Police said that alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash is under further investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact Traffic Accident Investigator Officer Ricardo Huerta at 442-339-5621 or [email protected].