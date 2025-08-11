The Coast News Group
Carlsbad Police DUI checkpoint
Carlsbad Police Department. Courtesy photo/CPD
Arrest made in fatal Carlsbad car crash, DUI suspected

by Cameron Adams1

CARLSBAD — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a car crash that happened on Saturday morning.

Philip Webb, 33, from Oceanside, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing injury or death and vehicular manslaughter, according to a press release from the Carlsbad Police Department.

Webb is being held at the Vista Detention Facility and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, according to online Sheriff’s Office records. No public defender was listed.

CPD responded to the crash around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday at the corner of La Costa Avenue and Piraeus Street.

Webb was identified as the driver of a Subaru crossover, which had collided with a Nissan pickup truck, according to CPD.

The driver – and sole occupant – of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The identity of the deceased was being withheld until the next of kin had been notified, according to the release.

Police said that alcohol is suspected to have been a factor in the crash.

The crash is under further investigation and police ask anyone with information to contact Traffic Accident Investigator Officer Ricardo Huerta at 442-339-5621 or [email protected].

Cameron Adams is a reporter for The Coast News, covering Encinitas and Carlsbad. A North County native, Cameron returned from Maryland where he covered agriculture and development for the Frederick News-Post. He also received a master's degree from American University and interned at the Washington Post. Cameron is passionate about local journalism's role in building strong communities and is proud to be part of The Coast News team.

