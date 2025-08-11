Greenway Landscape Design & Build named finalist for 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics

San Diego, CA – July 2025 — Greenway Landscape Design & Build, a family-owned leader in residential landscaping services throughout North County San Diego, has been named a Finalist for the 2025 BBB Torch Award for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest. This prestigious honor recognizes companies across Arizona and Southern California that demonstrate the highest standards of ethics, integrity, and trust in business.

The Torch Awards for Ethics is the BBB’s signature event, spotlighting exceptional companies that go above and beyond in serving their customers, upholding ethical practices, and positively impacting their communities. Greenway is proud to stand among this year’s finalists, a testament to their three decades of dedication to doing business the right way.

“At Greenway, ethics isn’t just a box we check — it’s the foundation of everything we do,” said Scott Lawn, Owner and Co-Founder of Greenway Landscape Design & Build. “From how we treat our clients to how we support our team and engage with our community, this recognition affirms our commitment to honesty, quality, and lasting relationships.”

A Company Rooted in Service & Community

Founded in 1992, Greenway has served over 30,000 homeowners across San Diego County with a full suite of landscape services including custom design & build, irrigation, landscape renovation, and advanced soil health solutions. In addition to its high-caliber design and construction expertise, Greenway is also deeply woven into the fabric of the local community — supporting organizations like the Rancho Bernardo Community Foundation, the RB Business Association, and Heart of Compassion nonprofit outreach.

Greenway’s mission is to create outdoor spaces that transform lives, backed by a team that embodies the company’s core values:

Integrity first — always doing what’s right

— always doing what’s right Passion for the craft — taking pride in every project

— taking pride in every project Exceeding expectations — delivering more than promised

— delivering more than promised Building pride — creating a culture employees are proud to be part of

— creating a culture employees are proud to be part of Solutions over excuses — staying accountable and results-driven

Celebrating Ethics & Excellence on September 9, 2025

Greenway will be recognized at the BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Celebration on September 9, 2025, in San Diego, where finalists and winners will be honored for their outstanding leadership and business ethics.

“This award is a reflection of our people — our team, our clients, and our community,” said Philip Jordan, General Manager of Greenway. “We’re humbled and inspired to be acknowledged by the BBB, and we look forward to continuing to set the bar for ethical excellence in our industry.”

To learn more about Greenway Landscape Design & Build, visit www.grnway.com or follow along on LinkedIn.