Free summer concerts return to Solana Beach, Del Mar

REGION — Summer concerts by the beach are returning to the cities of Del Mar and Solana Beach this month, with free, local music performances in multiple genres to kick off the start of summer.

The Solana Beach Concerts by the Cove series at Fletcher Cove Park is returning this year for an 8-week run, with even more entertainment than in previous years. The series offers weekly Thursday performances (excluding Fourth of July) from June 13 to August 8 from 6 to 7:45 p.m.

The series kicks off June 13 with tribute band Fleetwood Max, followed by bluegrass band The Shoreline Pickers on June 20, indie/alternative group Imagery Machine on June 27, Coronado Big Band on July 11, tribute band Jimmy’s Buffett on July 18, Slack Key Ohana on July 25, R&B/blues group SULLVN on Aug. 1, and finally US Navy Band Southwest on Aug. 8.

Attendees are encouraged to bring beach chairs, blankets and food from local businesses to enjoy the shows. Alcohol, tobacco, pets and personal BBQs are prohibited.

Residents can find more information by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at (858) 720-2453. Concerts by the Cove is presented by the City of Solana Beach and Belly Up Tavern.

The Del Mar Foundation’s 2024 Summer Twilight Concert series will include four shows at Powerhouse Park beginning June 25. The annual summertime event has been going strong since 1983.

Daring Greatly will perform with opening act The Microblades on June 25, followed by Jimmy’s Buffet and opener The Tourmaliners on July 9, Eagles tribute band Desperado and opener Sage Sam on July 23, and Beatles tribute band The Walrus with opener Jenn Howard on Aug. 13.

All shows begin at 6 p.m.

For more information, visit delmarfoundation.org/programs/twilight.