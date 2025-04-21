A tropical escape at The Lobby Tiki Bar & Grill in Oceanside

When I heard about The Lobby Tiki Bar & Grill opening in Oceanside, my first thought was, why did it take so long for something like this to land in North County? Given our beach culture and ties to the South Pacific, it seemed like a natural fit.

Just a brief history on the tiki bar to provide some background before you make your first visit to this new gem of a joint in coastal Oceanside.

Tiki bars are themed drinking establishments known for elaborate cocktails and aesthetically defined by their tiki culture décor based upon a romanticized version of tropical cultures, most commonly Polynesian. Some incorporate nautical themes or retro elements from the early atomic age. Many, like The Lobby, are attached to hotels.

One of the earliest was called Don the Beachcomber and opened in Hollywood in 1933. Trader Vic’s, another early entry into the theme, opened in 1936 in Oakland. Tiki bars opened all over the country and still draw folks looking for a fun change of pace from their neighborhood watering holes.

The Lobby could be described as a midcentury tropical retreat located on the ground floor of the historic Brick Hotel with retro tiki vibes, innovative cocktails and cuisine that’s equal parts indulgent and approachable.

So of course, we had to start with some of their signature cocktails that come in vessels as entertaining as their names. The Mai Tai was an obvious choice with house rum blend, orange curacao, fresh lime juice, house-made orgeat and rock candy. We had to try the Painkiller as well, with rum, pineapple orange cordial and coconut in another fabulous tiki glass.

Other fun cocktails include the Temple of Doom, Concrete Jungle Bird, Fog Cutter, Cobra Kai and Purple Church. All of these can be ordered at a level one, two or three, with the potency going up with the number. My next trip up to The Lobby will be on the Coaster with some free-flowing drinking and eating planned and not worry about driving home.

The great thing about The Lobby is that the food is as fun and delicious as the drinks. They call it “Island Inspired American Cuisine” and I’d have to say that is spot-on. We started with the ceviche then tried a dish new to me, the Inari Bombs, consisting of house-marinated poke, coconut haole rice, fresh cucumber and crushed wasabi, all stuffed in an Inari pouch. And if you are like me, you have no idea what Inari is, so I had to inquire. Basically, it is deep-fried tofu skin and it’s something different and yummy to hold all that goodness it’s stuffed with.

The Pineapple Express Tri Tip Skewers was the presentation of the night and just as good to devour. Grilled teriyaki tri-tip skewers that included seasonal vegetables and fresh pineapple are placed on a bed of haole coconut rice and furikake on half of a grilled pineapple. It’s a delicious visual wonderland.

Our other entrée was the almond crusted Ono (aka wahoo) with coconut rice, asparagus, cognac cream sauce and crispy capers. The fish varies depending on the season and what’s fresh, but this was a delightful way to prepare this tasty fish.

The Huli Huli Grilled Half Chicken is another favorite with lacquered huli huli sauce, haole coconut rice and seasonal vegetables. It’s all about the sauce and the grilling on this dish is another solid option on the larger plates section.

Hand-helds are represented nicely with kalua pork showing up on both the Hawaiian Cuban Sandwich and the Kalua Tacos. Other sandwiches include Aloha Chicken, Fish and Chips, Tropicana Burger with Kook sauce and crispy or grilled Fish Tacos.

You may remember me talking up Musubi in a recent column, so I was excited to see that The Lobby Tiki Bar & Grill does Musubi Tuesdays. They feature classic Spam Musubi or a panko-crusted version if you are seeking some crunch.

If you are looking for something fun to share, try the Pu Pu Platter – perfect for a small group and includes poke inari bombs, crab rangoon, mozzarella sticks, huli huli chicken wings and coconut shrimp.

If something sweet appeals to top it all off, the Hawaiian Doughnuts are the solution. They are soft and fluffy sweet fried doughnuts filled with homemade miso butterscotch and oh yeah.

And how about going all in on the island vibe with hula dancers? That happens every Friday evening with live hula performances throughout the night with leis provided to guests with reservations.

I had another idea as to how to fully enjoy this joint, how about a staycation at The Brick Hotel located above the bar? It would be the perfect way to overindulge and just have to take the elevator up to your room. I may explore this option and will report back soon.

Either way, The Lobby Tiki Bar & Grill was a unique and refreshing change when that can be tough to pull off in a crowded restaurant market. It’s definitely worth adding to your list.

Find them at 408 Pier View Way, Suite 101, Oceanside or www.lobbytikibar.com.