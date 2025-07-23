Coastal comfort at Rustic Root in Solana Beach

Wondering what the hottest new restaurant is in coastal North County? Well, based on the full house every night and the stellar reviews on the food, cocktails, design and vibe, Rustic Root seems to have laid claim to that status.

Located on Coast Highway 101 in the heart of Solana Beach, it has become the new go-to neighborhood eatery for locals, while drawing a crowd from all over North County. An extension of the Gaslamp Quarter original, this sizable restaurant with a stunning wrap‑around patio has created an identity all its own.

The new, modern mixed-use building located on the corner of 101 and Dahlia Drive features 25 residential units, commercial office space, and retail space.

It’s been described as coastal chic meets neighborhood style, done right by Davis Ink and Arch5 Studio. The space features reclaimed wood from the historic Hotel del Coronado, blue walls dotted with eclectic art and kitchen accessories.

Live music nights, nightly and happy-hour specials, plus weekend brunches keep the vibe fresh. The bar and lounge area features craft beers, wines and splendid signature cocktails, including my favorite, A Lovers Flannel, that combines vodka, cucumber, strawberry, lemon and egg white into one of the sexiest and flavorful summer cocktails I’ve had in a long time.

Every Monday, start the week with a comfort food special, such as Wagyu Meatloaf, complete with mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables, and a red wine demi-glace, for $28.

Tuesday is a rotating Chef’s Seafood Selection and drink specials. Enjoy $12 glasses of Chandon Rosé, $19 Moët & Chandon Splits and a classic Hennessy Sidecar for $17. We sampled the Seafood Tower, which included three oysters, two shrimp, salmon poke, lobster tail, rice crackers, cocktail sauce, mignonette, Tabasco, and lemon, and it was a delight.

On Wednesday, get half off select bottles of wine plus $4 desserts.

And you must check out their Music & Martinis Thursdays, featuring local music, $10 martinis, and their signature prime rib special — a weekly tradition that hits all the right notes. The Solana Cut is 9 ounces for $49 and the sizable Rustic Cut is 12 ounces for $65.

Both cuts are served with creamy mashed potatoes, crisp green beans, house-made horseradish and rich au jus. You can also upgrade to a loaded baked potato, piled high with sour cream, crispy bacon, melted cheddar, and fresh chives, for an extra $5.

And since the bar is as hopping as the restaurant, it gets even more so for their popular happy hour. Check out the bar and lounge area for discounted appetizers, half-off drafts, $6 well spirits, $8 wines by the glass and $9 well cocktails. This event takes place from 4-6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from 3-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

The cuisine can best be described as elevated classics with a coastal twist, which gives Chef Alex Diaz ample room for improvisation.

Starters like Homestyle Butter Biscuits with maple-pecan and charred-jalapeño butter, as well as roasted Brussels sprouts in a spicy honey vinaigrette, are standouts. We went with the Yellowtail Crudo, featuring an orange mango vinaigrette, radish, micro cilantro, pepitas chili crisp, and pickled blackberry… amazing! The grilled broccolini was also solid.

There is Chicken Pot Pie and Pork & Ricotta Meatballs for hearty comfort, as well as Roasted Atlantic Salmon and Summer Seabass for those who prefer a lighter option. I am always a fan of splitting a meat and seafood entrée with my guest, so we did just that with the Summer Seabass and Filet Frites, their take on the classic steak frites, but with a twist: an 8-ounce grilled center-cut filet served with au poivre sauce, Parmesan fries, and garlic aioli.

The RFC or Rustic Fried Chicken is another winner, served with creamed corn and rustic hot sauce. And what would a restaurant be today without its take on a smash burger? Rustic Root does theirs with a sirloin and brisket blend, served with two patties, grilled onions, American cheese, and pickles on a potato bun, accompanied by fries.

And please save room for dessert. The lineup includes a Signature Sundae Cart, Banana Pudding, Chocolate Pot De Crème, Carrot Cake, Cast Iron Cookie and Espresso Panacotta.

Most shareables stay under $15; mains range from $15 to $36, with a focus on value. Even the wine program features around 40 bottles under $40.

If you are looking for a fun Friday night, I’ve combined the Atomic Groove Happy Hour at the Belly Up, which runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m., followed by a visit to Rustic Root. If you haven’t been, this almost weekly event fills the Belly Up with a mainly 40-plus crowd, and it’s loads of fun. Dance up an appetite, then walk over to Rustic Root for a memorable meal.

Rustic Root is located at 343 S. Highway 101, Suite 100 in Solana Beach. Visit rusticrootsd.com for updated menu and specials.