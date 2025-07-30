Mahalo to Breakers Café, Bar & Grill in Encinitas

In the 17 years I’ve been writing this column, I can’t recall more buzz around a restaurant opening than what’s happening with Breakers Café, Bar & Grill…well, maybe Chick & Hawk, but I’ll save that for another day.

I guess that’s what happens when local pro surfer Benji Weatherley opens a restaurant…and not just one of the many pro surfers in the area, but one who was part of the iconic “Momentum Generation” that included household names like Kelly Slater, Rob Machado, Shane Dorian and Taylor Steele.

And to add even more credibility to the endeavor is the fact that Weatherley grew up on Oahu’s North Shore in the family owned café called Breakers, and his home provided a crash pad for many of those above-mentioned surfers. So yeah, the buzz around Breakers by Benji Weatherley opening was legit, and from my experiences on a couple of recent visits, the food and vibe back up that buzz.

On one of the visits that came just prior to their lunch rush, Benji sat down on a stool across from me and went on about his passion for the project and in particular how the kitchen was cranking out solid, affordable Hawaii-influenced food. I had one of the specials in front of me, which was the Ahi Katsu Plate with three sides that included white rice, mac salad and coleslaw.

I’d never had katsu with ahi before as it is usually prepared with chicken or pork, but the ahi worked perfectly…so much so I hope this special finds a permanent spot on the menu. But back to my point, Weatherley is not some celebrity lending his name to a project; he has immersed himself in it, on just about every level.

More on the menu in a few but let’s talk first about some of the local “fixtures,” so to speak, that make up the vibe.

The first is the classic “Cocktials” sign that hung outside O’Hurleys on Diana Street in Leucadia about 500 feet down the hill from my house. For years when leaving that bar, I would try and get the perfect photo of that sign. When I finally succeeded, I was so proud of my accomplishment I posted it on Facebook where someone promptly replied, “Is that how you spell cocktails?”

I took a closer look and sure enough, even after all those years and photos, I hadn’t noticed, and I’ve never been told if it was a mistake or done intentionally. I’d welcome any reader feedback on the topic. So yeah, I’m thinking that with all their local cool people connections, someone at Breakers was able to score not only that sign, but the booths from Cap’n Keno’s.

And I have to add, you can’t make a place cool by adding fixtures from classic joints to try to be cool. They have to fit your vibe to complete a total package, and I’d say Breakers nailed it by creating their own thing and accentuating it with touches of local, iconic memorabilia and a very solid menu.

It also helps to have a variety of indoor and outdoor seating options and a staff that appears to be genuinely happy to be there.

I’ve also heard that Breakers will offer more than just killer grub, a full bar and an island vibe. Word is that it will be more of a gathering spot or hub for hula nights, ukulele jams, comedy, surf movies and open mics.

Speaking of that bar…that’s just another added bonus, as a full list of beer, wine and tropical cocktails add a whole other element to the solid spot for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I can totally see cocktailing at Breakers followed by a feeding frenzy on food that is almost designed for serious munchies.

And about that menu. On both visits, it was on a board by the register and included Hawaiian plate lunch staples like Teriyaki Chicken, Kalua Pork and Spam Musubi. Entrees included Kalua Pork Sandwich and Loco Moco and specials had a Blackened Ahi Plate, Mahi Sando, Kalbi Beef Plate, Spicy Thai Noodles and as I mentioned, an utterly delightful Ahi Katsu Plate.

All come with your choice of three sides, which will most certainly provide leftovers. And given my recent deep dive into Spam Musubi, Breakers was right up there with that really good stuff I sampled heavily at This Musubi Love. The mac salad and coleslaw were spot on as well.

I’ll finish this Breakers love fest by adding that even with me being a surfer and somewhat connected to that culture, Breakers is not one-dimensional in its appeal to that demographic. It really does provide an aloha welcome and comfort level to everyone who walks through the door, and that is a really good thing.

Keep your eye on their social media and website for menu updates and special events. More at www.breakerscbg.com. Find them at 481 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.