Woman arrested, multiple citations at Escondido DUI checkpoint

ESCONDIDO — A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, one driver was cited for driving on a suspended license, and 17 others were cited for driving without a valid license during a DUI checkpoint on May 29.

The checkpoint was conducted from 5:45 p.m. to 11:45 p.m. at the intersection of El Norte Parkway and Ash Street. According to the Escondido Police Department, 2,493 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and officers contacted 719 drivers.

Police said the woman arrested on suspicion of DUI was on probation for a previous DUI conviction.

Earlier that day, Escondido police also conducted a distracted-driving enforcement operation that resulted in 89 citations, including 69 issued to drivers using cellphones while behind the wheel.

“Even with ongoing reminders about California’s hands-free phone laws, some motorists still choose to use their phones while driving,” Police Chief Ken Plunkett said in a news release. “Our goal is to influence safer habits and make the roads safer for everyone.”

Other citations issued during the operation involved speeding, traffic signal and sign violations, and other unsafe driving behaviors. Seven drivers were cited for driving without a valid license.

Both enforcement efforts were funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, administered by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The department’s next DUI checkpoint is scheduled for Aug. 28.