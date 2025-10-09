Woman arrested in $100K Under Armour shoplifting spree in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — A 65-year-old woman who was arrested last week faces at least 10 felony charges for a series of alleged thefts amounting to nearly $100,000 in merchandise from an Under Armour outlet store in Carlsbad.

For five months, detectives partnered with the security team at the Under Armour store to track down Yvonne Tran, who was arrested on Oct. 1 in connection with more than 40 separate thefts from the retailer, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

Police said they discovered Under Armour merchandise at Tran’s home that matched the description and approximate amount after serving a search warrant.

Tran was booked into jail on suspicion of at least 10 counts of grand theft.

A description of the merchandise was not immediately available, but the investigation remained ongoing.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the thefts to call the CPD.