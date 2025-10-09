De Luz wildfire 90% contained

DE LUZ — A wildfire that blackened 24 open acres in a remote section of northern San Diego County was 90% contained by Thursday morning.

The Sandia Fire was 10% contained Tuesday night, and rose to 35% containment Wednesday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Fire crews took advantage of favorable weather conditions Wednesday and made good progress throughout the day, Cal Fire reported. Firefighters remained on scene Thursday morning continuing to build on containment lines and extinguish remaining hot spots, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the rural De Luz community, north of Fallbrook and just south of the Riverside County line, Cal Fire reported.

The flames, which caused no reported structural damage or injuries, spread over steep, rugged terrain near Sandia Creek Road, for a time threatening about a dozen homes in the area of Doville Ranch Road, the state agency reported.

There was a positive outlook on the fire’s condition, with a possible containment increase by Thursday afternoon or by 6 p.m. at the latest, a public information officer with the agency told City News Service.

Authorities issued no evacuation orders but advised residents with homes potentially in the path of the fire to prepare to evacuate on short notice.