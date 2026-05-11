Bonsall school board president named woman of the year

BONSALL — Bonsall Unified School Board President Larissa Anderson is this year’s “Woman of the Year” for Assembly District 75.

Recognized by Assemblymember Carl DeMaio, the annual honor celebrates women who have made a lasting impact through leadership, service and dedication to others.

“Larissa Anderson has been a steadfast advocate for students and families,” DeMaio stated in his announcement. “Her leadership reflects a clear understanding that strong schools are the foundation of strong communities.”

Anderson’s commitment to students and families made her stand out among thousands of other women leaders in the district, which covers the rural eastern portions of San Diego County, including Bonsall.

According to the school district, Anderson has championed a “well-rounded approach to education” by supporting academics while expanding opportunities in the arts, sports, agriculture, and early college pathways since she first joined the board in 2018.

Outside of the school board, Anderson is an active member of the community, serving as a Rotarian, a member of the Bonsall Woman’s Club, and chair of the Bonsall Community Sponsor Group.

“Larissa is a dedicated advocate for Bonsall, consistently championing our community’s voice at the county, state, and national level,” stated Bonsall Unified Superintendent Heather Golly. “Her leadership reflects a deep commitment to ensuring our students and families are seen, heard and supported.”

According to her peers, Anderson is known for her ability to listen, bring people together, and build consensus around decisions that benefit the community.

“Of all my community-building work, the most fulfilling role is serving as Bonsall Unified School District’s Board President for the sixth consecutive year,” Anderson shared after receiving the award. “What stands out in BUSD is the spirit of our people, from classrooms to campuses to the district office. There is a kind of magic in the daily work: glimmers of infinite possibilities as students learn who they can become.

“BUSD bridges our community’s history from 1895 to today, and it is an honor to be part of the fantastic team designing spaces to flourish and support rooted growth in Bonsall for the next 131 years,” she continued.

Anderson is also a parent of the school district. Both of her children attended Bonsall schools.

“Larissa Anderson exemplifies the very best of Assembly District 75 – service, leadership and a deep commitment to community,” DeMaio stated.