Beer run: Denver

Springtime means one thing: beer run! This year I headed to Denver with notes full of recommendations from San Diego brewers and beer experts who have made the annual trek to Denver for the Great American Beer Festival.

Accommodations in the River North Art District (RiNo) gave me the best access to a number of fantastic breweries. And the RiNo Beer Garden with 60-plus taps of local beers was the place to start.

After weeks of preparation, a lot depends on that first pint. I went over and over the list. I knew it had to be something brewed locally. Hoppy. Or maybe dark. German style lagers were calling out too. So what did I pick?

Princess Yum Yum from Denver Beer Co. Not exactly what I had in mind, but there was a long line and blurted out the beer when I reached the counter. The tagline got me: “There’s a princess in all of us — even you — and this one’s got your name written in glitter!”

No worries. This tart, raspberry kolsch-style ale was just the refreshing drink I needed. It was 78 degrees and sunny (although the forecast had called for snow flurries).

Multiple breweries are all within walking distance in the RiNo District, each serving an impressive lineup of well-crafted beers. A standout

was Odell’s Girl’s Inc Rice and Shine, which looked like a glass of orange juice but tasted like paradise in a glass. The base is Japanese lager, but it’s full of mango and coconut. (Beer purists, believe me, I had my doubts too).

On the advice of Tomme Arthur (Lost Abbey Brewing), I headed to Bierstadt Lagerhaus for the Slow Pour Pils. This beer is described as “shockingly pale and brilliantly clear,” which seems to describe most lagers and pilsners. Until you set eyes on it. Then you see the difference. I can only describe it as “shocking” and “brilliant.”

It does take a full five minutes to get this pour, but that allows plenty of time for a couple of schnitts (short or half pours) of other true-to-style German beers.

Later in the week, I headed north for fly fishing on National Beer Day. I had a plan; two in fact. First, I would sink bottles of ale in the ice cold river until it was time to sit back on the bank and enjoy them Hemingway-style. But, there was no alcohol allowed on (or in) the river, so that plan was dashed.

Not to worry, minutes away is iconic New Belgium Brewing. A classic Fat Tire ale after a day on the river would do just fine for celebrating National Beer Day.

They were closed. On National Beer Day. Nothing posted online, just a paper sign on the door. Employee appreciation party, apparently. Closed to the public. Did I mention it was National Beer Day?

Left Hand Brewing to the rescue! Open and serving cask ales. Crisis averted and I was able to celebrate with an unbelievably good pale ale.

Back in Denver proper there were several other key beer experiences awaiting. Coors Field for a Rockies game included sunset at The Rooftop. And a beer at Sandlot Brewery, the first brewery in a major league ballpark. I had that malty, dark German-style beer I had been pining for: Check Swing.

While Coors Field can’t match Petco for beer selection, the $8 ticket, $20 parking and $3 beers before the first pitch were the deal of the week.

Another Denver beer must was a glass of Rocky Mountain Oyster Stout from Wynkoop Brewing, Denver’s first brewpub. “Deep flavors of chocolate, coffee, roasted grains and nuts. Yes, nuts. Three balls per barrel.” Their tasting notes, not mine. It was good. Wouldn’t have it again.

There was no way I could go all the way to Denver and not make a side trip to Coors in Golden, Colorado. The tour was interesting and provided a favorable information to beer tasting ratio. Banquet Beer cold and fresh was very nice. I still couldn’t finish a Coors Light though.

Plenty more breweries and great beers in Denver that didn’t make this column. If you haven’t ventured there yet, have it on your short list of great American beer cities.

I like this beer!

Board Schwarz from Fox Point Brewing in Encinitas. A dark lager that is smooth and surprisingly light. Served straight from the tank to the glass with ingredients grown in the farm next to the brewery, it doesn’t get fresher than this.

Jeff Spanier is the co-host of I Like Beer the Podcast. Follow Spanier’s adventures on Instagram @ilikebeerthepodcast and @ilikebeerthepodcast2757 on YouTube.