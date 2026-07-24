Big mouths are probably losing business

Let’s begin with a few assumptions:

You shouldn’t discuss politics in business settings

We live in a fractured society

LinkedIn has over 1.1 billion members

I start there because of the thread on LinkedIn last month. A Director of Sales Training commented that Michelle Obama should take a DNA test to disprove suggestions she’s a man. “That’s what most people would do,” he concluded.

Blowback was inevitable and immediate, prompting his response that he was just asking questions. He got deeply offended when others online attacked him, both personally and professionally.

The current environment ensures anyone paying attention wants to talk politics. In my book, having such discussions on Facebook or elsewhere is fine.

But LinkedIn is for business discussions. Period! Given how divided we are today, getting into political arguments there is virtually guaranteed to lose you more than you’ll gain.

Observed one reader, “If you are going to use your full name, face, and Director of Sales Training title on a professional networking site to validate toxic conspiracy theories, you need to have the spine to stand behind them. Rolling over and playing the victim the second you are challenged on your own public words is highly embarrassing.”

This reader continued, “This interaction does tell everyone everything they need to know. It shows your entire professional network that you don’t possess the critical thinking to filter out garbage internet rumors, and you don’t possess the professional maturity to own up to them when called out.”

OUCH!

The guy initiating this brawl is entitled to his opinion, though his skills at reading the room appeared to be falling short. Because whether you feel this man was brave or foolish, beginning this argument in a business setting — where he’s trolling for business development — was professionally suicidal.

You probably also have strong feelings about how the world works today, and I encourage your involvement in the discussion. However, before you initiate such a dialog, consider your objective. If you only care about making your point — and damn the consequences — then follow this fellow’s lead.

However, if you’re on LinkedIn looking to grow your bottom line, then keep your mouth shut about politics in a business setting.

Given his job title, I’d suggest this man made the wrong choice.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

Bring your questions to www.askmrmarketing.com.