Buying an obituary for your pet

Several weeks ago, I noticed an obituary in The Coast News for a dog named Tasha. Tasha had spent her life being a faithful companion, bringing love and loyalty to her family and friends alike.

Still, an obituary seemed a bit over the top…until I started noticing them in other community newspapers, and I recognized my error.

Losing a pet isn’t just losing a dog, cat, gecko, bird, etc.— it’s losing a constant companion, a furry therapist, and, let’s be honest, the only one in the house who doesn’t judge you for eating peanut butter straight from the jar.

So, is buying an obituary for a pet appropriate? More than I initially realized.

An obituary is a structured way to honor a life. It gives you a format to tell your pet’s story, share their quirks (e.g., stealing socks, nipping ears, eating cookies), and recognize the role they’ve played in your world. It gives voice to your family’s grief while allowing others to acknowledge your loss.

That’s not indulgent; it’s healing.

All of which suggests that creating an obituary for your pet is cathartic, both for you and for those who knew your family member for so many years. After all, they might also be hurting because of your pet’s death.

From a marketing perspective — yes, even here, there’s a marketing angle — think of this as legacy branding. You’re not just sharing news of a death. You’re creating a tribute that reflects your values: love, loyalty, and the deep bond between humans and animals. You might even inspire others to adopt, donate to a shelter, or finally take their own aging pup on that overdue beach walk.

And let’s be honest: In a newsfeed full of political snark and sour opinions, a heartfelt pet obituary is a breath of fresh air. It stops the scroll. It reminds people what matters. It humanizes us — and our pets.

Will everyone “get it”? Probably not. But the right people — the ones who’ve loved and lost pets of their own — absolutely will. And they’ll thank you for it.

So go ahead and tell your fur baby’s story. Post it. Print it. Frame it. They earned it. And you need it more than you may realize.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

Get a free communications newsletter. www.marketbuilding.com.

Read more Ask Mr. Marketing columns