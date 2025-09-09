Why buyballs are more important than eyeballs

Eyeballs don’t put food on the table, don’t keep the lights on, and don’t pay the rent.

Let’s face it: In marketing, we love the idea that the more eyeballs on your ad, post or shiny new video, the better. We’ve all heard clients brag, “My last post got 10,000 views.”

And that’s nice, but if we’re honest, eyeballs mean nothing.

Buyballs, however, are a different story.

Buyballs represent the people willing to actually pull out their wallets, click “Add to Cart”, and buy from you. Or they’re calling to book an appointment.

Without buyballs, you just have a lot of looky-loos strolling past your shop window, leaving fingerprints on the glass.

Imagine throwing a big dinner party. 1000 people show up, admire the décor, and tell you how great the place looks. But only three sit down and eat the meal.

At the end of the night, those who engaged, rather than the gawkers, really mattered. That’s the difference between eyeballs and buyballs.

Sure, I once cared about eyeballs, carefully tracking how many likes, comments and shares each post got. I was devastated when posts performed poorly, and thrilled when they did well.

Don’t misunderstand me; you should know which posts prospective customers react to. Duplicate the successful themes whenever possible.

But ultimately, it’s cash in the drawer, rather than ephemeral “popularity”, that matters.

This is where many entrepreneurs get tripped up, confusing popularity with profitability. You can chase viral fame all day long, but if no one is buying, you’re spinning your wheels. The key isn’t just reaching people—it’s reaching the right people. Those who need what you’re selling, value what you’re offering, and have the resources to act on it.

That’s why smart marketing always starts with a strategy. Define your audience. Understand their problems. Offer solutions. And focus your efforts on turning casual observers into committed customers. Because one buyball is worth a thousand eyeballs who are “just looking.”

So the next time someone brags about page views, followers, or impressions, smile politely. Then ask the one question that matters most: “How many sales did it bring in?”

Because at day’s end, it’s all about who’s buying. The rest of it may feed your ego…but not your family.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

