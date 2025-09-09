County debuts Fallbrook’s first skatepark at Village View

FALLBROOK — The long-awaited Village View County Park, home to the community’s first public skatepark, is officially open.

The nearly 7-acre park, located along East Fallbrook Street between Golden and Morro roads, includes a paved, ADA-accessible loop trail, a multipurpose field, play and picnic areas, and an 18,000-square-foot off-leash dog park divided into areas for small and large dogs.

Its signature attraction is an all-wheel skatepark featuring an avocado-shaped bowl, a nod to Fallbrook’s avocado-farming roots. The skatepark also includes quarter pipes, rails, kickers, a volcano, wedge ramps and stairs designed for both beginners and professionals.

“This is a very big day for all of us,” said Sean O’Callaghan with Fallbrook Skatepark Inc. “We’ve been trying to get a skatepark here in Fallbrook for 20 years.”

The group made a donation to the skatepark’s development and shared updates about its progress online, counting down to its grand opening.

As part of the Sept. 3 grand opening, O’Callaghan ceremonially “unlocked” the skatepark gates following speeches from county and local leaders. Dozens of skaters rushed in, dropping into the avocado bowl for the first time.

The park also features 68 parking spaces, an ADA-accessible restroom, and several water fountains and bottle fillers.

The County of San Diego purchased the land in 2020 with Community Development Block Grant funds and spent nearly $14 million on the park. Funding was provided by the County General Fund, Parks Expansion and Improvement Funds, the Park Land Dedication Ordinance, and four grants totaling more than $3 million.

Construction began in 2023. Officials had expected to open earlier, but weather delays pushed the debut to late summer.

“I made sure every year that we kept this money in the budget to make sure this park gets done,” said Supervisor Jim Desmond, who represents most of North County, including Fallbrook.

Desmond praised county Parks and Recreation employees who helped bring the project to life. “Last time I was here, we were walking in weeds,” he said.

Parks and Recreation Director Jason Hemmens said the park is complete with “stunning views of rolling hills of the San Luis Rey River Valley.”

The park also overlooks Morro Hill, originally named Katuktu by the Payómkawichum people, also known as the Luiseño Indians. The Rincon Tribal Council’s Laurie Gonzalez gave a land acknowledgement at the ceremony.

“We honor our ancestors today, their struggles and their ongoing presence. We are committed to learning… and supporting indigenous communities by amplifying their voices, advocating for rights, and working toward justice,” Gonzalez said. “And today, after looking at all this, I would say we support reconciliation.”

Hundreds of residents attended the grand opening, filling the skatepark, playground, dog park and multipurpose field.

“It’s really great to be able to fight for good things like parks. I know Fallbrook has been under-parked for several years, and this is going to really add to it,” Desmond said.

Ricardo Favela, a member of the County Service Area No. 81 Advisory Committee, called the park a “vital part of improving our community’s health and wellness.”

“During a time when our vacant and green spaces in town are disappearing, we need more parks now more than ever,” Favela said.

O’Callaghan, also on the advisory committee, echoed the need for more public parks.

“It’s been a long time coming. We need more parks, we’re going to get more parks, and we’ve got this park,” he said.

The county is working on its San Luis Rey River Park Master Plan, which spans more than 1,700 acres of parks, multi-use trails, staging areas and open space between Interstate 15 and the Old Bonsall Bridge.

The plan includes two active recreation parks, one in Bonsall and the other in Fallbrook. Earlier this year, the county broke ground on Bonsall Community Park, a 63-acre site on the former San Luis Rey Downs golf course off Camino Del Rey. Its phased design will feature soccer and baseball fields, basketball and tennis courts, playgrounds, a picnic area, a 25,000-square-foot bike skills park and a 17,500-square-foot skatepark.

Another active recreation site is planned for 68 acres off Dulin Road near Interstate 15 in Fallbrook, with sports fields, trails, a disc golf course, a dog park and picnic areas.