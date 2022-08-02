Who’s News: 8/5/22

OKTOBERFEST

Same Oktoberfest, different location. Make note that this year’s Oktoberfest is still on Mountain Vista Drive but from Wandering Road to Rambling Road Sept. 25. Want to get exposure for your business at this family-friendly event? There are numerous sponsorship opportunities to get involved. Contact [email protected] for details.

STAR STUDENTS

• Sydney Bourassa of San Diego has made the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Emmanuel College in Boston.

• Caitlin Walker of Oceanside has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic.

• Carthage College in Wisconsin has named Danielle Aiello of Carlsbad to its dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

• Katherine Potz of Carlsbad has been named to the Purchase College (New York) dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

BASKETBALL STANDOUTS

Jayce McCain, Blake Seits and Lyle Sutton of the Cal State San Marcos men’s basketball team were named to the 2021-22 National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court while the Cougars also earned the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award.

GREAT GRADS

• Sierra Ruth Steffen of Encinitas recently graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in New York. Steffen earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a commission in the U.S. armed forces.

• Ricardo Sotelo of Oceanside graduated from Park University in spring 2022.

• Joshua Friedman of San Diego earned a master’s degree in pharmacogenomics from Manchester University in Indiana.

• Elizabeth R Bruch of Del Mar was named to the dean’s List at the University of Alaska Southeast.

• Chun-Hsiang Yang and Ian White of Carlsbad, Stephen Cioffi of San Diego and Lin Welsh of Encinitas received diplomas in May from the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York.

• Emerson College graduates included Alyssa DeVries of San Diego, Lawrynce Cecio of Carlsbad and Taina Millsap of Encinitas.

SERVING AT SEA

A 2007 Escondido High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific. Petty Officer 1st Class Jamie Trapasso is a yeoman aboard USS Essex, currently operating out of San Diego.

COFFEE & CARDS

Ross Coffee & Cards, a sports cards and coffee lounge, combining the love of sports and memorabilia with pour-over coffee, has opened at 267 N El Camino Real, Encinitas. Open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TETRAHEDRON PRIZE

Scripps Research Professor Chi-Huey Wong, PhD, has been awarded the 2022 Tetrahedron Prize for Creativity in Organic Synthesis for his pioneering work in glycoscience — or, more familiarly, the study of complex sugars and their role in physiology and disease biology. Wong’s discoveries and technologies have fundamentally shaped our understanding of complex carbohydrates and glycoproteins, as well as uncovered new therapeutic strategies to treat major diseases.

HOUSING FOR FOSTERS

State Sen. Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) applauded San Diego County for securing housing funds to assist young adults in foster care find suitable housing. The California Department of Housing and Community Development oversees the Housing Navigators Program which allocates approximately $5 million in grants to counties based on each county’s percentage of the total statewide number of young adults aged 18 through 21-year-old in foster care.

NEW IN NORTH CITY

Founded by Maya Madsen, the vegan Maya’s Cookies opened its second storefront at North City, 250 N. City Drive, San Marcos. Wynston’s Ice Cream has also opened its flagship store at North City. Draft Republic North City added weekend lunch + live music and Copa Vida North is serving summer cocktails.

BEAGLES RESCUED

Helen Woodward Animal Center took part in the rescue of over 4,000 beagles, pulled from a lab-testing breeding facility in Virginia in July. On July 24, HWAC welcomed 43 of those beagles to its animal shelter at 6461 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe. Make an appointment to adopt at animalcenter.org/beaglerescue.

UPDATED RAILS

Metrolink put into service a refurbished passenger train car featuring new and improved passenger amenities designed for a more enjoyable, productive and safe ride. The train car is the first of 50 slated for renovation. Enhancements include features that make the train cars easier to clean, such as vinyl seating and non-carpeted flooring, as well as enhanced air filtration and UV lighting for bacteria, air pollutant and virus protection.

PET FOOD GIVEAWAY

Rancho Coastal Humane Society got help July 23 from Camp Pendleton Marines to give away 19 tons of Mars Petcare dog and cat food donated through the Goods Program operated by Greater Good Charities. In about an hour, the 38,000 pounds of food was loaded and on the way to helping feed pets waiting to be adopted throughout southern California.