Who’s News: 8/29/25

GRADUATES

Andrew Musgrave of Escondido graduated from Pacific University in Oregon with a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies and Henry Schacht Bilicic, of Del Mar graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Arts and Sciences.

DEAN’S LIST

David Soto of Vista made the spring dean’s list at Eastern Oregon University.

HONOR SOCIETY

Andrea Perez of San Diego was recently elected into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Louisiana State University Shreveport.

TOP HIGH SCHOOL

Escondido Union High School District’s Del Lago Academy has been recognized as one of the Top 20 High Schools in San Diego County by U.S. News & World Report in its annual Best High Schools ranking. Del Lago Academy earned the 12th spot countywide. The school offers a specialized curriculum focused on applied science and innovation, providing students with hands-on learning experiences to prepare them for postsecondary education and beyond.

COUNTY EDUCATION

Escondido’s Orange Glen High School earned second place for achieving one of the highest growth rates in FAFSA and CADAA completions in the San Diego County Office of Education’s “Race to Submit” campaign. Additionally, the Escondido Union High School District also earned second place in the largest district category, reflecting districtwide commitment to preparing students for life after graduation.

SCRIPPS HEALTH

Jolene Koester, past interim chancellor of the California State University system, and Rick Bregman, retired San Diego president of Bank of America and former national co-head of its healthcare banking, have been elected to the 18-member Scripps Health Board of Trustees.

CAREGIVER OF THE YEAR

Sanjay Patel and Fidelia Underwood of Griswold Home Care for North San Diego have been nominated for the Home Care Association of America’s 2025 Caregiver of the Year – Spirit of Caring Award.

NEW STAFF

The San Diego North Economic Development Council named Desiree Perez as its new events and administrative coordinator. Additionally, Chief Operating Officer Caitlyn Canby has been named a 2025 finalist for San Diego Business Journal’s 40 Under 40: Next Top Business Leaders.

WATERSMART WINNER

The Vista Irrigation District recognized Janet Chambers as the its 2025 WaterSmart Landscape Contest winner. At her home, she removed turf and installed a decomposed granite path and a cobblestone sitting area with a drought tolerant garden that provides flowering plants for pollinators.

MASS TRANSIT AWARD

North County Transit – San Diego Railroad is celebrating Director of Strategic Planning and Transit Systems Nicholas A. Sofoul’s inclusion in Mass Transit magazine’s “40 Under 40 Class of 2025,” which honors talented professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation and achievement in public transportation.

DONATION DRIVE

Summer campers at Discovery Isle Preschool in Oceanside and Carlsbad recently held a donation drive to benefit the Women’s Resource Center, which supports survivors of assault and domestic violence. Campers donated more than 250 essential care items, including baby items, clothing, food and toiletries.

PIZZA CHAMPIONSHIP

Oceanside’s Chef Salvatore “Tore” Trupiano, owner of Mangia e Bevi and captain of PMQ’s U.S. Pizza Team, has been named Grand Champion in the 2025 Real California Pizza Contest, the premier national competition celebrating the country’s best pizza chefs.

HYGIENE KITS

Frontwave Credit Union is seeking the community’s help to build 5,000 hygiene kits for people experiencing homelessness through Oct. 1. To support the cause, visit https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/hygiene-drive.

CHARITY AWARD

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego recognized Susan and Bill Hoehn, owners of the Hoehn Family of Dealerships, with its first-ever Lifetime Friends of the House Award.