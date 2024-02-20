Who’s News: 2/23/24

MIRACOSTA TRUSTEE

Heather Conklin was selected to fill the Area No. 7 seat on the MiraCosta College Board of Trustees, left vacant by former Trustee Bill Fischer, who resigned this year for personal reasons. Conklin currently serves as the deputy director of policy, outreach and data for the County of San Diego and co-founded the Science Communication Journal Club.

SPORTS MEDICINE

Del Mar resident Dr. Laika Nur, a sports medicine specialist at Scripps Clinic, will serve as head team physician of the new San Diego Mojo professional volleyball team.

COLLEGE GRADS

Kristina Gonzalez of Vista graduated with a Bachelor of Science in general business and Aislinn Mooney of Carlsbad graduated with a Master of Science in child life studies from Missouri State University.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the fall dean’s list at their respective colleges and universities: Van Coughlin of Solana Beach at the College of the Holy Cross in Massachusetts; Samantha Kissner of San Marcos at Hollins University in Virginia; Camryn Cox of Encinitas at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina; and Isabelle Montez of Oceanside, Abigail Tangonan of Carlsbad, Chaz Verdugo of Solana Beach and Huon Fitzpatrick, Layla Curley and Oscar Schuman of Encinitas at Emerson College in Massachusetts.

HONOR SOCIETY

Abraham Esguerra of San Marcos was inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Louisiana State University Shreveport.

TOP PITCHER

Cal State San Marcos softball player Savannah Coyle was named pitcher of the week for the sixth time by the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

RISING STARS

The Vista Chamber of Commerce has announced the following students as its February Rising Stars: Valeria Perez Martin of Guajome Park Academy, Mekhi Harris of Trade Tech High School, Belen Sanchez of Mission Vista High School, Noelani Hall of Rancho Buena Vista High School, David Guevara of General Raymond Murray High School and Melody Hernandez Solorio of Vista High School.

40 UNDER 40

Vista Community Clinic’s optometry director, Dr. Wendy Mora, has been named on the Vista Chamber of Commerce’s “40 Under 40” list.

PROMISE TO KIDS

Pamplemousse Grille in Solana Beach raised more than $21,000 for Promises2Kids, a local nonprofit whose mission is to create a brighter future for foster children in San Diego County.

BAND RETURNS

North County-based band Sol Remedy, first formed by garden farmers in Escondido in 2010, recently released their new song, “Bici” at Wildcat Studios. The song is available on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjiY_trXxro

LAZY ACRES

Lazy Acres Natural Market has begun accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) online for same-day delivery and pickup via Instacart delivery service. Those who live in Encinitas and San Diego’s Mission Hills neighborhood will be able to use this program.

AIRPORT AUTHORITY

Three new members joined the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority Board of Directors: County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe, Poway Mayor Steve Vaus and Whitney Benzian of Coronado.