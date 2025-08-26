DMUSD approves contract with new superintendent

DEL MAR — Marisa Janicek has officially begun her tenure as the new Del Mar Union School District superintendent, after the board of trustees approved her contract last week.

Del Mar Union announced in July that Janicek was a finalist for the position. On Aug. 20, the board of trustees unanimously approved a three-year employment agreement with a salary of $260,000, not including benefits.

One of the final steps by the board in determining whether to hire Janicek was a validation visit to her workplace in the El Segundo Unified School District, where she served as assistant superintendent for the past seven years.

“We met with six different stakeholder groups for that validation visit, and they all said that we are hiring the most amazing individual who is very knowledgeable, capable, relational and child centered, and the all stakeholder groups said that you are so deserving of this new position,” said Trustee Bill Porter.

Janicek has served in the El Segundo Unified School District for a total of 19 years in various leadership positions, including as elementary principal, director, executive director and assistant superintendent. She also previously worked as an elementary school teacher in the Campbell Union School District.

Del Mar Union leaders noted her “forward-thinking” approach, her experience working with special education students, and her pioneering work to introduce artificial intelligence and other technologies to support teaching and learning.

Janicek shared her excitement for starting her work in the district.

“I came here because it’s a destination district with staff that cares deeply, students that are very loved and thriving, and a community that really wants the schools to succeed. So, I’m incredibly grateful,” she said. “I cannot wait to continue my career here and stay as long as you will have me.”

The district kicked off an extensive search process in the spring after former superintendent Holly McClurg announced her planned retirement in March. This included creating a leadership profile with input from the community.

Trustees recognized that the superintendent selection process took longer than anticipated, but said they faced a very important decision.

“I would say the most important job for any school board member that we’re elected to do is to hire the leader of the district, and so we took it very very seriously,” said Trustee Alan Kholos. “We came up with a profile of a leader that we were looking for, and I think we found that leader.”

The Del Mar Union School District oversees nine elementary schools in Del Mar, Del Mar Heights, Torrey Hills, and Carmel Valley.