Who’s News: 8/25/23

NEW BOOK

Encinitas resident and author Diáne Mandle, who owns the Tibetan Bowl School, recently released her second book, “The Gift in the Wound,” a memoir and interactive guide for more positive living. Mandle previously conducted sound healing meditation classes with inmates at the Vista jail.

NEW CHIEF

Jace Huggins was sworn in as the San Diego Humane Society’s chief of humane law enforcement on Aug. 16. Huggins has 22 years of experience in animal welfare and veterinary hospital management, including a decade working in humane law enforcement.

PURSE DONATION

Friends of the Oceanside Public Library are accepting donations of gently used purses and backpacks to sell at their Oct. 21 fundraiser, Purses for a Purpose, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Civic Center Library Community Rooms, 330 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside.

PRESIDENTIAL AWARD

Carlsbad resident Paul La Bounty received the President’s Volunteer Service Award from The Arc of San Diego, one of the county’s largest nonprofits serving people with disabilities, at the annual meeting in June. He was recognized for his outstanding commitment to The Arc of San Diego’s mission to support and empower individuals with disabilities to achieve their life goals.