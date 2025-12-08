Tibetan monks return to North County with message of peace and joy

REGION — After 18 months of traveling across the United States, sharing a message for finding peace and joy during uncertain times through interfaith dialogue and sand mandalas, a group of Tibetan Buddhist monks are making their way to North County.

The monks, who have been visiting the region and sharing their sacred earth and healing arts for more than 25 years, offer locals the opportunity to engage with monastic traditions, experience authentic Tibetan rituals, and connect with a supportive spiritual community during their 2025 Sacred Arts of Tibet Tour.

The monks hail from the Gaden Shartse Monastery, which was the original Buddhist monastery of the Gelug Tradition of Tibet.

The monastery was once located on a large hillside about 30 miles east of Lhasa, the capital city of Tibet, with a population of about 5,000 monks. After the Chinese invasion in 1949, the monastery was reestablished in southern India by 48 surviving monks, where the Indian government donated land for a Tibetan refugee settlement. Today, the monastery is home to about 1,700 monks.

Today, the monastery and its monastic college survive from public support and the Sacred Arts of Tibet Tours.

Locals are encouraged to attend multiple sessions with the monks between Dec. 15 and 20 regardless of whether or not they are Buddhist practitioners.

Those who would like to schedule a personal healing or blessing can text Suzen at 760-815-2229 or email [email protected].

To register for events, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/2025-sacred-arts-of-tibet-tour-north-county-sd-4795966

SCHEDULE

Sound Bath Concert

When: Dec. 15, 7 to 9 p.m.

Where: PHES Gallery, 2633 State Street, Carlsbad

About: Experience deep sound healing with Diane Mandle, a globally recognized sound healing expert, author and educator. Meet the monks and shop for the holidays in their Tibetan market. Bring a yoga mat, blanket or beach chair, and a suggested donation of $20. All proceeds collected will benefit the monks and their monastery.

Death and Dying Panel and Indian Lunch

When: Dec. 16, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, 1613 Lake Drive, Encinitas

About: The panel will explore two unique perspectives on death and dying. Nichole Soares of EcoLove Transitions will moderate the event. Nicole is a death doula, funeral director, and the co-founder of Soulful Sages. The panel leaders will include Geshe Puntsho, tour teacher and leader, who will share ancient teachings and wisdom on the bardo, impermanence, and conscious dying; and Rev. Christian Sorensen, the spiritual leader at Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, who will offer the religious science perspective on life, death, and the continuity of the soul. The event will best suit those who are seeking a deeper understanding of death, regardless of spiritual background. An Indian meal prepared by the monks will follow the discussion. A $30 donation is suggested.

Opening Ceremony for a Sacred Sand Mandala Creation for World Peace

When: Dec. 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Where: PHES Gallery, 2633 State Street, Carlsbad

About: Six monks will conduct a sacred ceremony filled with chants, prayers and ancient rituals to consecrate the site for a four-day sacred sand mandala creation for world peace. The public is welcome to witness the event at no charge. Donations will benefit the monks living at the monastery. Viewing hours to see the monks working on the mandala are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the next four days.

Additionally, throughout the four-day mandala creation, the Lama will offer personal healings. To book an appointment, call or text Suzan at 760-815-2229. The suggested donation for the healings is $75.

Vajravidarin Group Healing and Purification Ritual

When: Dec. 18, 7:30 to 9 p.m.

Where: Oceanside Acupuncture and Massage, 1826 Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside

About: Join the monks for a rare healing experience. The ancient ceremonial practice is designed to release negative energy, emotional burdens, obstacles and karmic imprints – restoring clarity, protection and inner peace. The ritual is gentle and accessible to all. The suggested donation is $20.

Dharma Talk on Impermanence, Finding Joy in Uncertain Times

When: Dec. 19, 12:30 p.m.

Where: PHES Gallery, Carlsbad

About: The Lama will offer a dharma talk on the theme of impermanence. Drawing inspiration from Vietnamese monk Thich Nhat Hanh, the talk will explore how embracing constant change allows one to see each moment as precious and unique. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in an informal question-and-answer session with the Lama. The suggested donation is $20.

Chanting and a Dharma Talk on Wisdom and Compassion

When: Dec. 19, 6 to 8 p.m.

Where: CommuniTea Yoga and Meditation Retreat, near downtown Vista (location given after registering at www.communiteayoga.com or calling 760-499-0066)

About: Join the Lama for a dharma talk on wisdom and compassion. Wisdom is the clear-sighted understanding of reality, developed through practices like meditation, while compassion is the heartfelt response to the suffering of all beings. The suggested donation is between $35 and $55.

Tibetan Cultural Awareness Day and Dissolution Ceremony

When: Dec. 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: PHES Gallery, Carlsbad

About: Watch vibrant colors, music, dance, prayer flags and a lively demonstration between two monks holding different points of view in search for the truth in a dialectical debate. Also included are hands-on workshops with the monks who will teach calligraphy, butter sculpture, and how to create mini-sand mandalas using their tools. The four-day sacred sand mandala event culminates with the dissolution ceremony. The sand will be taken to the beach and poured into the ocean as a blessing for peace. The suggested donation is $20.

Manjushri Empowerment

When: Dec. 20, 6 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: CommuniTea Yoga and Meditation Retreat near downtown Vista (exact location given after reservations are made at www.communiteayoga.com or by calling 760-499-0066)

About: This ancient empowerment ritual invites participants to connect with Manjushri, the embodiment of transcendent wisdom in Tibetan Buddhism. The ceremony offers an opportunity to release mental obstacles, dissolve confusion, and open the heart and mind to deeper understanding. The suggested donation is $35 to $55.