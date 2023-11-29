Tibetan Buddhist monks spend week in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — A group of Tibetan Buddhist monks is spending the week in Encinitas to construct a sacred sand mandala and share their teachings through a variety of community events.

At an opening ceremony on Nov. 27 at the Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, the monks from Gaden Shartse Phukhang Monastery in southern India blessed the space and kicked off their week‐long visit.

“We are generating and spreading more love from the energy of Buddha of love, the heartwarming Buddha Maitreya,” Venerable Geshe Lharampa Jampa Chodak said during the ceremony. His remarks were translated by Venerable Geshe Tenzin Lekshey.

The stop in Encinitas is part of an 18‐month tour throughout the United States to share the message of Buddhism and raise money to support 1,700 monks in the monastery. According to the group’s website, it costs about $2 a day to provide for one monk, and the group relies on donations.

To create the sand mandala, multicolored sand is carefully arranged on a table in intricate patterns and textures. The mandala they will construct over the coming days is dedicated to the Buddha Maitreya.

In Tibetan Buddhism, there are five manifestations of Buddha in an earthly form. Each one is associated with a different age of the world. The Buddha Maitreya is the “future Buddha,” and will lead humanity back to Buddhism in the fifth and final age, according to the faith.

The five monks on the tour come from a variety of backgrounds.

Chodak, Lekshey and Venerable Sonam Tsering were all born in the Karnataka region in southeast India.

Chodak joined the Gaden Shartse Monastery in 1993 at age 13. He serves as the ritual master for this tour and led the sand mandala opening ceremony.

“Once you connect with the Buddha Maitreya, [you are] able to have the ripening fruit of your spiritual journey, to have the realizations and awakening mind of each and everything that you are originally deluded of and have the light in your darkness,” Leskey translated for Chodak. “This, the blessing of Buddha Maitreya, will be very strong to have.”

Lekshey’s secondary schooling in Nepal gave him the opportunity to become fluent in English. After his schooling, he joined the Gaden Shartse Monastery when he was 18.

Tsering is the chanting master. He played a key role in the opening ceremony, which consisted of chanting, playing music and displaying objects that signify the cleansing process. The ritual was said to cleanse both the space for the sand mandala and the people in attendance.

Venerable Legden Gompo is the sand mandala master for the tour and gave an example of the mandala creating process after Monday’s ceremony. He is from the Odisha region in central India and joined the monastery at age 12.

Kunchok Tenzin, the butter sculptor master for the tour, is the only member of the group born in Tibet. The sculptures, called Torma, serve as offerings and are typically made of yak butter dyed with mineral pigments.

Tenzin fled Tibet and joined the monastery at five years old. The occupying Chinese government in Tibet is hostile to Tibetan Buddhism, and Tibetan citizens can be arrested for owning photographs of the Dalai Lama or celebrating his birthday.

The monks’ visit features numerous public events open to all, including teachings on impermanence and loving kindness.

Schedule of Events

All events, unless otherwise stated, take place at Seaside Center for Spiritual Living, 1613 Lake Dr. For details for these events, call Suzen at (760) 815‐2229

SUNDAY, NOV. 26 to SUNDAY, DEC. 3

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Sand Mandala Viewing.

Five Tibetan Buddhist monks will construct a sacred sand mandala for the Buddha Maitreya. There will be daily viewing of the mandala until it is swept up on Sunday, Dec. 3, at 1 p.m. The sand mandala is said to be a symbolic representation of the universe that is created and destroyed as a reminder of the impermanence of all things. This teaches the importance of living in the present moment and not getting attached to material possessions. The monks enjoy meeting the community and welcome questions. Unless otherwise noted, all events during the week will be held on campus. They are offered on a donation basis, open to the public, and reservations are not required. There will be a daily meditation at noon.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29

12:30 to 2 p.m. — Conversation with the monks on compassionate care.

Healthcare workers and home health caretakers are invited to bring their lunches and enjoy a conversation with the monks on Compassionate Care. Chai tea and sweets will be provided.

5 to 6:30 p.m. — Vajravidarin ritual of purification. Suggested donation: $20.

Vajravidarin ritual of purification with three stages: purification and removing negativities; removing subtle negative imprints; and offering protection.

THURSDAY, NOV. 30

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Personal Vajrasattva purification rituals. Fee: $75. Please bring cash for your donations. Zelle is also accepted.

In a beautiful garden setting, Geshela Chodak and his Translator Geshela Lekshey will offer personal Vajrasattva Purification Rituals. This practice purifies all negative actions committed through the body and through the speech and offers protection.

Vista CommuniTea Yoga and Meditation Retreat Center

2242 Alta Vista Drive, Vista, CA 92084

(760) 499‐0066

5 to 6:30 p.m. — “A Day in the Life of a Monk” slideshow and Q&A

FRIDAY, DEC. 1

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Quiet and peaceful day in the Center’s garden with a Buddhist meditation teacher. Suggested Donation: $25 in advance and $35 at the door.

Enjoy a quiet and peaceful day in the Center’s beautiful garden with Buddhist meditation teacher, Christie Turner and Art Therapist, Ellen Speert. There will be a labyrinth walk, meditation, art in the healing gardens and lunch with the monks.

California Center for Creative Renewal

1905 Crest Drive, Encinitas, CA 92024

Call Ellen Speert at 760‐436‐3310 for reservations

6 to 8:30 p.m. — Empowerment for the 21 Tara Buddha. Fee: $40. Please bring cash or Zelle for your donations.

Tara is beloved for imparting wisdom, compassion, and protection from fear. Come early to shop in the Buddhist Arts and Crafts Marketplace.

Vista CommuniTea Yoga and Meditation Retreat Center

2242 Alta Vista Drive, Vista, CA 92084

(760) 499‐0066

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Open house to view the sand mandala with traditional Tibetan activities.

Open house to view the sand mandala with fun activities for everyone. Enjoy traditional Tibetan activities, including a hands-on experience with the sand mandala tools, butter sculpture and Tibetan calligraphy.

4 to 5:45 p.m. — Empowerment of Buddha Maitreya

Buddha Maitreya is the embodiment of loving-kindness of all the Buddhas. When we have a strong loving mind, our whole experience of the world changes. Others feel this change and respond to it. In this sense, love has the power to transform our world.

6:30 to 8 p.m. — “A Mandala Sanctuary Celebration of Divine Sound, Peace, and Generosity”

Kirtan and devotional singing with Sharon Kumuda Janis, and a showing of her film, “Peace Pilgrim: An American Sage Who Walked Her Talk,” with a short discussion about “Peace Pilgrim’s Timeless Wisdom in Today’s World,” ending with the monks’ Tibetan Buddhist Blessing with their traditional instruments.

SUNDAY, DEC. 3

noon — Closing Ceremony for the sand mandala.

Come early for Seaside’s service at 9 or 11 a.m. with Rev. Christian Sorensen. Enjoy fellowship and see the sand mandala one final time before it is swept up in ceremony. The monks will offer small bags of mandala sand to everyone. The community is welcome to go with the monks to the ocean to disperse the sand as a blessing for world peace.

