Who’s News: 7/22/22

SAVE YOUR CONVERTER

For the month of July during National Vehicle Theft Prevention month, eight Midas Total Care locations throughout San Diego, working with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, will be offering free Catalytic Converter engraving and painting by appointment. They will also include a complimentary courtesy inspection. Reservations at the shops are required and can be made by contacting Midas shops in Encinitas and Vista.

ZERO CARBON FOOTPRINT

Ezoic, the Carlsbad-based, artificial intelligence-driven technology platform for digital publishers and founding U.S. member of Tech Zero, the group for tech companies committed to climate action, recently achieved a Net Zero carbon footprint and invested in three high-impact projects that actively remove carbon dioxide from the Earth’s atmosphere. Visit ezoic.com.

HISTORY STARS

Middle school students at The Rhoades School in Encinitas reached the state finals in Sacramento for National History Day – California. The winners were Heather Crean and Ahana Singh for their exhibit, “Debate and Diplomatic Failure Between Great Britain and the American Colonies”; Oona Norvell for a documentary, “Finding New Rhythms: How Jazz Musicians Defied Racial and Musical Norms”; and Sonali Sharma for a documentary, “The Debate Over Food Safety at the Turn of the 20th Century: Policy or Poison?”

TOP GOLFERS

Cal State San Marcos women’s golfers Breann Horn and Madison Murr were named 2021-2022 Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholars on June 5.

THERAPY PUP HONORED

The staff at Helen Woodward Animal Center announced June 3 that an 11-year-old Pomeranian Pet Encounter Therapy pet named Balonee was posthumously honored for his years of service to humankind and was inducted into the Animal Hall of Fame by the California Veterinary Medical Association.

CARDIFF 101 SAYS THANKS

Thanks went to the city of Encinitas and the Community Grant Program for allocating $2,500 to Cardiff 101. The grant will help fund new wayfinder signage in downtown Cardiff that will be similar to the wayfinder signage funded by E101 in downtown Encinitas.

BUILD NCC WORK

Build NCC crews conduct utility and road work on Manchester Avenue through summer 2022. The majority of the work will occur during daytime hours. Work can be expected Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and some nighttime hours, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

GRADUATION

• Matthew Anderson of San Diego received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hamilton College in May 2022.

• Alexandria Rohrbaugh of Carlsbad graduated cum laude from Muhlenberg College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre and business administration.

TOP STUDENTS

• Bryant University spring 2022 dean’s list included Madison Scherner of Carlsbad and Ryan Ramirez of San Diego.

• The scholastic honor roll for spring 2022 at Oregon State University included: from Carlsbad, Zareena A. Bokhari, Ashley J. Brewer, Adeline R. Hull, Sara Mone, Reese L. Severson and Jesse K. Yu; from Encinitas, Ryan A. Moore, Sydney C. Templin and Sophie B. Williams; from Escondido, Andrew S. Greenwood; from Rancho Santa Fe, Katie Papatheofanis and Morgan Brown; and Talya Byrd of Oceanside.

• Grace Cleveland of Solana Beach was named to spring 2022 dean’s list at Wheaton College.

• Student-athlete Neleh Coleman of Oceanside, a women’s soccer player at Angelo State University in Texas, was named to the Lone Star Conference’s Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

• Wynona Shaw of San Marcos has been named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at American International College in Massachusetts.

• The University of Utah spring 2022 dean’s list included: from Carlsbad, Cristian Connor Haymes, Taylor Townhill, Cole J Hanson, Anne Eliza Pingree Pugmire, Brooke Ann Garvin, Cole Anderson Couvillion, Devin Armand Healey, Jenna Josette Anderson, Andrew Mckay Green, Alia Jordan Manuel, Jon D Ulrich, Connor M Brem, Jake T Locken, Tyler Mazzella, Jaden Kelsee, Torres Ferguson, Erin Frances Gordon, Chloe Marie Wilson, Trevor Grant Fritts, Jake Ward Curran, Kasey Lynn Spencer, Kai Bryant Stoffels, Raja Enrico Caruso, Garrett Lawler, Carolynn Joyce Mungovan, Harper Reid Hughes and Aaron Andrew Delgrande; from Del Mar, Griffin Michael Alden and Clinton Douglas Alden; from Encinitas, Trevor Stephen Hagen, August Maclin Barnes, Garrett Feldman, Carson Anthony Robles, Kendall Janell Epperson, Micah Tsutomu Schnadig, Ciro Angel Valdez Garcia, Katie A. Prince, William F Ohara, Taylor B Mesa and Avery Nicole Giblin; from San Marcos, Trevor Joseph Hanson, Maximilian Kolbe Heiskell and Ethan Joseph Curran; from San Diego, Cameron Kristine Burningham, Siera Dawn Gants, Chandler D Jones, Cormac J Bate, Gabriella A Abramson, Tyler Jonathan Chambers, Ty A Mcguire, Addison N Belford, Tahra Nakhai, Kwanwoo Lee, Lucas Miles Olsen, Emma Jane Francis, Sydney Mary Tetens, Paul James Meeks IV, Angelina Rei Ludena, Haley Kathleen Parsons, Tyler Matthew Gonzales, Olivia Fay Gildersleeve, Madeline Maria Keller, Haley Nicole Fisher, Cameron Kristine Burningham and Claire Elise Lodge; and Sterling James Snodgrass of Solana Beach and Olivia Leigh Sidwell of Rancho Santa Fe.