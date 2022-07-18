Oceanside Public Library offers nature fun

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside Public Library is sending readers outdoors for summer fun.

The Library is providing new nature initiatives including a new Seed Library, California State Parks passes and Check Out Nature backpacks available to library customers to borrow, along with free, take-home “The Great Outdoors” Busy Bag kits for ages 5 and under and their caregivers.

Through a partnership with California State Parks and the California State Library, free CA State Parks Passes for vehicle-day use are available for circulation at the Oceanside Public Library. Library customers can place a Parks pass on hold through the library’s online catalog and pick it up at any library location. They can borrow the Parks pass for seven days and use it at more than 200 participating State Parks.

Oceanside Public Library recently launched its Seed Library, with unique collections housed at the Civic Center Library, 330 N. Coast Highway; Mission Branch Library, 3861-B Mission Ave. and READS Learning Center, 804 Pier View Way #101. A variety of seeds are available for library customers to take home at no cost, including herbs, vegetables, wildflowers, and microgreens, and is meant to assist the community in creating edible and ornamental home and community gardens.

In addition to seeds, the library provides access to books, ideas, and programs to help get started in the garden. The Oceanside Seed Library is also looking for community members to share seeds in the form of donations to its Seed Library. This project was funded by the Native Seed Search Grant and the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library.

Oceanside Public Library also offers Check Out Nature backpacks, which are geared to helping all ages get into and excited about nearby nature. The Check Out Nature backpacks can be borrowed from any library location, for three weeks at a time, and include items such as field guides, activity books, binoculars, bug kits, and/or compass. The Check Out Nature backpacks are for all ages, and are sponsored by the San Diego Foundation, Live Well San Diego, County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency, San Diego Children and Nature and Friends of the Oceanside Public Library.

Oceanside Public Library’s Early Learning and Community Information Hub, in the Civic Center Library, has take-home “The Great Outdoors” Busy Bag kits for ages 5 and under, and their caregivers. These free kits include educational hands-on, age-appropriate activities for caregivers and kids to do together centered on the great outdoors and nature. The kits are available to pick up anytime the Civic Center Library is open, and while supplies last, throughout the summer.

These services are part of the Library’s Community Health and Well-being Initiative, sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library, which promotes inclusive access and connection to resources that help Oceanside residents and visitors grow and thrive. For more information, visit oceansidepubliclibrary.org, and follow the library on Instagram or Facebook @oceansidelibrary.