Who’s News: 3/6/26

Health Care Award

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan received Scripps President’s Award in recognition of her office’s efforts to reduce crimes involving workplace violence against hospital workers in the region. Scripps Health President and CEO Chris Van Gorder said the health system’s highest honor celebrated the fact that Stephan’s “leadership is helping us continually improve the way we protect and bring justice for frontline health care workers all across San Diego County.”

The DA’s Office has prosecuted 125 cases of hospital-related violence since July 2023, including 88 felonies countywide and 37 misdemeanor cases outside of the City of San Diego, according to a release. Stephan said that the award reflects “the extraordinary work” of her team, including the dedicated Hospital Workforce Violence Task Force.

“Our message is clear,” Stephan said. “You don’t get to threaten, spit on, beat, or stab the devoted hospital staff without facing justice.”

Tribal Leadership

The Jamul Indian Village joined the California Tribal Business Alliance. The alliance was founded in 2004 for tribal members from across the state to address legislative and regulatory issues; advocate for access to funding and other programs; and coordinate around other shared concerns, including housing, health care, public safety, environmental stewardship, water and economic or energy development.

Robert Smith — chairman of both the CTBA and the Pala Band of Mission Indians — said that Jamul Indian Village will bring a “respected leadership and a thoughtful policy perspective.” Jamul Indian Village is one of 12 federally recognized tribes that make up the Kumeyaay Nation of Southern California.

“Jamul Indian Village believes that meaningful progress happens when tribal leaders come together to address shared priorities in a trusted setting,” Chairwoman Erica Pinto said. “CTBA provides a forum where tribes can tackle complex policy issues, support one another, and advance solutions that strengthen our communities while respecting tribal sovereignty.”

Senior Expo

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Live Boldly. Live Well.” Senior Lifestyle Expo hosted a record number of attendees this year. Over 350 people, including Mayor Bruce Ehlers, came together to learn from and chat with a variety of local business experts in health, housing, finance, travel, fitness and senior services, as well as the services of the Live Well on Wheels bus.

“The energy in the room was incredible,” said Encinitas Chamber of Commerce CEO Carol Knight. “People came ready to connect, learn and explore new possibilities. ‘Live Boldly. Live Well.’ truly reflects the spirit of our community, and it was inspiring to see so many individuals empowered and excited about this next chapter of life.”

Restaurant Opening

Ono Hawaiian BBQ opened a new location in Escondido. The location is the first of five planned for San Diego County, according to a release. “We’re beyond excited to finally open our doors in Escondido and share the flavors, energy and Aloha spirit that make Ono special,” said Christine Jan, Director of Marketing at Ono Hawaiian BBQ. The restaurant, founded in 2002, currently has 120 locations in California and Arizona.

Robotics Team

The Grauer School’s FTC Shockwave #3848 Robotics Team outdueled 21 other high school teams at the league championships held at Sage Creek High School. With the victory, the team advances to regional competitions to be held on March 7. “The team was happy with their performance and nearly all aspects of the robot worked really well,” said Morgan Brown, Shockwave coach.

Naval Pups

Shelter to Soldier received $5,000 from national nonprofit Petco Love. Shelter to Soldier is an Oceanside-based nonprofit that connects service dogs with post-9/11 and Gulf War veterans experiencing post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injuries, military sexual trauma and similar mental health conditions. The money is earmarked for Shelter to Soldier’s Morale Dog program which trains and readies adopted dogs for life aboard U.S. Navy ships, providing emotional wellness and other mental health benefits to sailors and Marines. Raider was commissioned aboard the USS Makin Island in November, and Lady is expected to be commissioned aboard the USS Boxer.

Bobcat Rewilds

A bobcat kitten that was found in poor health in San Clemente in October, has been returned to the wild after four months of intensive rehabilitation at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center. She was found unresponsive and needed CPR as well as a blood transfusion.

In Ramona, the kitten was housed in an outdoor enclosure designed to mimic its natural environment in order to build strength, develop hunting skills and recover her coat. She was released back into her native habitat Feb. 22.

“The kitten arrived in incredibly poor shape, battling everything from parasites to extreme malnutrition,” said Alexis Wohl, Wildlife Veterinary Manager at SDHS. “Seeing this patient transform from an emaciated kitten with little fur, into a healthy, powerful bobcat ready for the wild is the ultimate reward for our team.”