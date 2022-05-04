Who’s News: 5/6/22

NOMINATIONS NEEDED

The city of Encinitas Senior Citizen Commission with Encinitas Rotary Club is asking for nominations for its Senior Citizen of the Year award. Award nomination is for volunteer service accomplished in the past year for Encinitas residents only. Nominations for 2021 are due by 4 p.m. June 1, 2022. See the form at https://files.constantcontact.com/6f265bdd001/e6a81076-346b-4b8a-9a02-789d244adf33.pdf?rdr=true. Return form to city of Encinitas Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts Department, Senior Citizen of Year Award, 505 S. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, CA 92024 or Email to: [email protected].

ANTI-DRUG WINNERS

North County students May Egger and Alejandro Nazario each won $50 for their anti-drug use poster submissions at the 420 Remix event hosted by the North Coastal Prevention Coalition and the NAACP Youth Council. See all winning PSA submissions at northcoastalpreventioncoalition.org/.

RACE GIVES TO LUCKY DUCK

The Carlsbad 5000, set for May 22, announced a partnership with the Lucky Duck Foundation, a local non-profit organization dedicated to alleviating the suffering of homelessness throughout the San Diego region. The Carlsbad 5,000 will donate a portion of race proceeds to the Lucky Duck Foundation and will invite each of its runners to do the same.

NEW STORES AT FORUM

The Forum Carlsbad, 1923 Calle Barcelona, Carlsbad, operated by Northwood Retail, has added gorjana jewelers, Allbirds shoes, Warby Parker opticals, Jay Bird’s Chicken and a YETI outdoor adventure equipment location to its tenant portfolio.

NEW STEM DEAN

Cal State San Marcos announced the appointment of Jackie Trischman as the permanent dean of the College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (CSTEM). Trischman has served as the interim dean since July 1, 2020.

STUDENT STARS

• Andrew Lim of San Diego, at University of the Pacific; Leon Hendra of Carmel Valley, at DePaul University; and Ellen Tinker of Carmel Valley, at University of Louisville were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi in April.

• AnnMarie Walker of Oceanside performed in the Student Solo Recital April 22 at McDaniel College in Maryland.

• Ashley Allen of Oceanside recently participated in the University of Findlay’s 2022 Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity. Allen is an inductee of Sigma Tau Delta, the international honor society for English, and received the Religious Studies Student of the Year Award.

• Cal State San Marcos men’s golfer Matt Pennington was named the 2022 CCAA Golfer of the Year. Pennington was named to the All-CCAA first team after leading the team with a program-record 71.60 scoring average.

• Alexander Pistorius of San Diego, a graduate of Torrey Pines High School majoring in political science, and Tanner Gates of Oceanside, a graduate of El Camino High School majoring in neuroscience, received the Colgate University fall 2021 dean’s award.

• Rancho Santa Fe residents Frank Shear, a graduate of Torrey Pines High School; Caneel Young, a graduate of Canyon Crest Academy; and Jordan Smith, a graduate of Pacific Ridge School, earned the dean’s award with distinction at Colgate University.

• Madeleine Scherler, a 2018 graduate of Canyon Crest Academy, and Solana Beach native, was recently chosen as the top research paper author in the debut category of Gender and Sexuality by the Broadcast Education Association.

LAUGHING PONY DAY

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors proclaimed April 26 as Laughing Pony Rescue Day throughout San Diego. Officials honored Rancho Santa Fe’s Laughing Pony Rescue, a registered 501(c) 3, for its commitment to horse and farm animal rescue as well as dedication to providing therapy programs and equine educational events for children.

BIG CLEAN-UP

As of 3 p.m. April 23, I Love A Clean San Diego reported more than 5,500 registered volunteers had removed more than 74,000 pounds of litter and debris from streets, canyons, parks and the coastline in communities across San Diego County for the 20th anniversary Creek to Bay Cleanup. Results are still coming in from the 75 sites and the many self-led cleanups around San Diego County.