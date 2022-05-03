Seed library sprouts in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — The Oceanside Public Library is excited to offer a Seed Library to our community at all three of its library locations. This unique library was inspired by the Community Health and Well-Being initiative, is now available at the Civic Center Library, Mission Branch Library, and READS Learning Center.

A variety of seeds will be available for library patrons to take home at no cost. Currently, they offer seeds to grow basil, cilantro, tomatoes, calendula, echinacea, kale, wildflowers, and microgreens. This Seed Library is meant to assist the community in creating edible and ornamental home and community gardens. In addition to seeds, the library provides access to books, ideas, and programs to help get started in the garden.

The Oceanside Seed Library will be an ongoing collection; materials and techniques will be provided so that community members can donate seeds. This project was funded by the Native Seed Search Grant and the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on what is happening at the Oceanside Public Library, visit oceansidepubliclibrary.org, and follow us on Instagram or Facebook @oceansidelibrary.