Who’s News: 4/18/25

CULINARY COMPETITION

Orange Glen High School culinary arts students competed in the 3rd Annual Armed Forces PB&J Classic to raise money in support of the Cal-Diego Chapter of the Paralyzed Veterans of America. At the event, held at the top of the USS Midway in San Diego, students were tasked with creating two new recipes using peanut butter and jelly as the main inspiration, one sweet and one savory. Culinary Teacher Kristi Sovacool was presented with a chef’s apron in appreciation for their participation.

LEADING NOTE

Camille Hastings, founder and director of Leading Note Studios, has been nationally recognized with the Award of Excellence in Music Education by Music Academy Success. She was honored among other music studio owners from around the country for outstanding leadership, vision and positive impact on her local community through music education.

HONOR SOCIETY

Isabel Bruce of San Diego was recently elected to membership into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at University of Michigan.

FLOWER ART

Local artist Carrie Dawn, a fine art photographer and light painter, has been transforming discarded flower scraps into works of art. She has been showing her work throughout Southern California and has since won several awards.

AVOCADO ART

The following artists were selected as winners of the annual Art of the Avocado Competition as part of the annual Fallbrook Avocado Festival: First place for photos went to Lori Beach, first place for 2D artwork is Kim Fiori, first place for 3D is Mary Brockman, Avocado Fest Chair pick is Michele O’Neill, Chamber’s pick is Celeste Weber, and other honorable selections included artwork from Noel Glaser, Malynda Kay, Karen Harris and Amy Walker.

SCIENCE OLYMPIAD

Grauer School juniors Augie Keatinge and Gavin Noguchi received medals after finishing in ninth place during the Robot Tour at the recent San Diego Science Olympiad Competition.

RESOURCE CENTER

The Community Resource Center raised over $107,000 for comprehensive services including domestic violence emergency shelter, food pantry, housing assistance, legal advocacy, counseling and more during its 30th Annual CRC Tea.