Who’s News: 6/19/26

GRADUATES

The following students graduated from their respective universities: Laura Enfinger of Encinitas from California State University, Stanislaus; David MacLeod of Carlsbad from Marquette University in Wisconsin; Ella Alford of Solana Beach from the College of Charleston in South Carolina; and Samantha Soler of Oceanside from Mercer University in Georgia.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the dean’s list at their respective universities: Harrison Mauch of Carlsbad from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; David MacLeod of Carlsbad and Kiera Danks of Del Mar at Marquette University; Ashley Clardy of Carlsbad from Elmhurst University in Illinois; and Jenna Voegtly of San Diego at Midway University in Kentucky.

CHANCELLOR’S LIST

Kierstin Remensperger of San Diego and Avalon Campbell of Oceanside made the chancellor’s list at the University of Arkansas.

NEW PRINCIPAL

The Rhoades School in Encinitas has appointed Joshua Henriquez as its new elementary school principal. He previously served as the associate head of school at BASIS Independent School in San Jose.

BUSINESS AWARD

Aquacycl, an Escondido-based clean-tech company, was one of six entrepreneurs statewide honored by the California Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network during the California Salute to Small Business in Sacramento. Founded by Dr. Orianna Bretschger and Sofia Babanova, the company developed wastewater treatment technology that helps manufacturers reduce treatment costs by up to 90% while lowering emissions and improving environmental performance. Aquacycl has continued to grow through its partnership with the San Diego and Imperial SBDC Network.

STUDENT RESEARCH

The Greater San Diego Science and Engineering Fair recognized Adhara Sethee, a sixth-grader at The Rhoades School, with a first place award for her research on the ecological impacts of a non-native bird species. Swinhoe’s white-eyes were native to parts of eastern and southeastern Asia, but have become common on the American West Coast, with some experts predicting the bird may become common throughout the country. Sethee utilized Nature Collective Bird Count data and a tour of the San Elijo Lagoon with teacher Roxanne Hunker as part of her research into the impacts to local ecosystems. “We were able to really bond and learn a lot from this experience,” Sethee said of the lagoon trip.

BUS SAFETY

The American Public Transportation Association elected North County Transit District – San Diego Railroad (NCTD) Bus System Safety Specialist Tyler Brett to serve as secretary of the bus safety committee. Brett will help support the committee’s initiatives on safety management systems, and assist in the development of safety practices, reviewing transit agency safety plans and supporting the committee’s collaboration on industry-wide safety improvements.

COLLEGE DONATIONS

MiraCosta College Foundation announced a historic year of philanthropic support, raising a total of $3.85 million in combined cash and in-kind donations to support students and campus programs over the past 12 months. The record-setting year was made possible by an anonymous $1 million donation dedicated to removing obstacles for students pursuing their educational goals.

VOLUNTEERS WANTED

The USS Midway Museum is looking for volunteers to join its team. Opportunities include ship restoration, docents, education, air wing and safety. For more information, call 619-398-8283 or email [email protected].