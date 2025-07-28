Who’s News: 8/1/25

UM GLOBAL GRADS

The following students recently graduated from the University of Maryland Global Campus: Daniel Contreras and Greg Jacobi of San Diego; Natalia Santacruz and Susana Rios of Vista; Angelica Diaz, Alexander Goodson, Richard La Riviere and Adam Tunnell of Carlsbad; and Samuel Margarini, Mya Herbin, Hannah Myers, Dustin Bulac, Adelyn Townson, Sharlice Brown, Bailey Arellano, Aaron Hernandez, Erik Ramirez, Michael Ruelas, James Coleman, Matthew Villanueva, Troy Pangelinan, Montreal Siddiqui, Omar Martinez, Tramaine Brown, Jaden Starr, Daniel Mormino and Francisco Ortega of Oceanside.

COLLEGE GRADUATES

Kayla Olsen of Oceanside graduated with a Master of Arts in teaching in physical education from the University of Northern Colorado and India Torres of Del Mar, who studied art, graduated from Augustana College.

DEAN’S LIST

The following two students made the dean’s list at their respective institutions: Duncan Wallace of Carlsbad at Kettering University in Michigan, and Bria Gilliam of San Diego at Knox College in Illinois.

NATURE’S PATH

Nature’s Path Organic Foods is returning to Fallbrook Union Elementary School District with its National School Breakfast Program for a second year, offering free USDA Organic breakfasts to local students.

FREE MEALS

The Escondido Union High School District will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch during the upcoming school year at all five high schools through the California Universal Meals Program in combination with the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

TOY DRIVE

The Care ‘n Share Toy Drive collected 4,349 donated stuffed animals for children in need during the 2025 San Diego County Fair. The toy drive is a project of the Torrey Pines Rotary Club in association with the San Diego County Fair.

HOMETOWNS PROJECT

Carlsbad-based Adapt Movement Center has been selected as a Lowe’s Hometowns project, one of 100 community-nominated, large-scale renovations that will revitalize nonprofit and community spaces that serve as hubs for hometowns. Adapt Movement is dedicated to helping people with neurological conditions like ALS, spinal cord injuries and MS regain strength, independence and quality of life through movement-based therapy. The nonprofit received $50,000 to renovate its community wellness space.

FINANCIAL REPORTING

Rincon Del Diablo Municipal Water District was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for the third year in a row. The recognition honors the district’s annual comprehensive financial report for the previous fiscal year ending in June 2024.

DEL MAR SCOUTS

Scouts from Del Mar Troop 713 experienced a two-week adventure across Switzerland, France and Italy over the summer. The journey brought together 10 boys and eight girls between the ages of 14 and 18 as well as six adult leaders. On one of the most memorial days of the journey, the scouts volunteered at an afterschool program for immigrant children in Bergamo, Italy.

ENCINITAS 101

Irene Pyun is celebrating 10 years as executive director of the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association. Since stepping into her current role in 2015, she has been instrumental in expanding events like the Spring Street Fair, Classic Car Nights and Taste of Encinitas, while also deepening partnerships with small businesses, civic leaders and arts groups.

CEA NEW HIRES

The Clean Energy Alliance, the locally controlled electricity provider serving Carlsbad, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Escondido, San Marcos, Oceanside and Vista, has hired six new staff members: Ana Marie Alarcón as clerk to the board and executive assistant; Amy Williams as executive assistant and office manager; Karen Villaseñor as programs analyst; Tiffany Reynolds as key accounts analyst; Sophia Alcaraz as energy contracts and compliance analyst; and Wu Yakubu as energy analytics and risk manager.

OCEANSIDE PARKING

Residents and visitors in Oceanside can now pay for parking via PayByPhone, an app that will provide maps and information about nearby parking features in the city.

MIDWAY VOLUNTEERS

The USS Midway Museum at 910 N. Harbor Drive in San Diego is recruiting volunteers to join its team. To learn more, visit https://www.midway.org/contact/volunteer-opportunities or by email at [email protected].